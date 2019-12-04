Photo Flash: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Rings In The Holidays At Hartford Stage

Connecticut's beloved holiday favorite, A Christmas Carol-A Ghost Story of Christmas, returns to thrill and delight Hartford Stage audiences for its 22nd season. This heartwarming adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale runs Friday, November 29, through Saturday, December 28.

Adapted and originally directed by former Hartford Stage Artistic Director Michael Wilson, A Christmas Carol-A Ghost Story of Christmas is directed by Hartford Stage Artistic Associate Rachel Alderman (Cry it Out).

"I am so grateful for the chance to gather this talented and kind cast together for another season. When we remount this play each winter, we bring a year's worth of new experiences to wrestle with and reflect on in the rehearsal room. And, without fail, we find new truths, hidden gems and fresh ideas to share with our audiences," Alderman said. "My wish is that our exploration extends beyond the stage and into the community, and together, we set meaningful intentions for the new year."

Michael Preston returns as Ebenezer Scrooge, the miser who finds redemption on Christmas Eve with the help of three ghostly spirits. Preston is joined by Vanessa R Butler as Fred's Wife and Belle; Robert Hannon Davis as Bob Cratchit; Kenneth De Abrew as First Solicitor, Undertaker and Fezziwig; Rebecka Jones as Bettye Pidgeon, the Spirit of Christmas Past and Old Josie; Sarah Killough as Ghostly Apparition, Weird Sister, and Fred's Sister-in-Law; Shauna Miles as Mrs. Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig; John-Andrew Morrison as Mr. Marvel; Buzz Roddy as Second Solicitor; Alan Rust as Bert and the Spirit of Christmas Present; Noble Shropshire as Mrs. Dilber and Jacob Marley; and Terrell Donnell Sledge as Fred and Scrooge at 30.

Student actors from The Hartt School at the University of Hartford include: Evan Ayer as Lamplighter, Fred's Party Guest; Scott Burrows as 1400s Apparition, Dick Wilkins; Madeline Dalton Female Swing; Pedro Fontes as 18th Century Apparition, Fezziwig Party Guest, Topper; Megan Gwyn as Rich Lady, Fred's Party Guest; Renee Hampton as Fiddler; Sarah Milnamow as Napoleonic Apparition, Wendy; Natalie Noack as Medieval Apparition, Nichola; William O'Brien Male Swing; Nathan Podziewski as Tudor Apparition, Teen Scrooge, Fezziwig Party Guest, Fred's Party Guest; Brendan Roque as Mr. Toby, Spirit of Christmas Future; Kiera Sheehan as Martha Cratchit; and Katie Walsh as Elizabethan Apparition, Fred's Party Guest.

The artistic team includes scenic designer Tony Straiges; costume designer Alejo Vietti; original costume designer Zack Brown; lighting designer Robert Wierzel; original music and sound designer John Gromada; choreographer Hope Clarke, assisted by Derric Harris; dance captain Sarah Killough; musical director Ken Clark; and vocal coach Rebecca Schneebaum.

Martin Lechner serves as stage manager for the production, assisted by Kelly Hardy. Shelby Demke is the youth director, assisted by Cady Michaels.

