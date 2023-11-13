Pantochino Brings Michael McAssey's HOLIDAY SHENANIGANS To Milford

The performance is on Friday, December 15th at 7:30pm.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Award-winning Pantochino Productions will present “Holiday Shenanigans,” a piano bar show starring Michael McAssey at Milford Arts Council, the MAC located at 40 Railroad Avenue in downtown Milford CT for a one night only performance on Friday, December 15th at 7:30pm.

With the baby grand piano in the center of the room, patrons will be seated cabaret-style at tables around the room (and even on stage) as acclaimed Broadway actor/pianist Michael "Mac" McAssey sings and plays holiday songs, show tunes and more. Audiences are invited to sing along, request songs and enjoy Michael's gorgeous voice and playful banter.

Michael is one of cabaret's busiest and most sought-after entertainers, whether as a front- man center stage, or behind the piano in a piano bar. The successful Broadway and television actor made his cabaret debut in 1982 at New York City's famous Duplex in Greenwich Village. McAssey is a winner and three-time nominee of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award for Outstanding Male Vocalist.

As an actor he made his Broadway debut in Late Night Comic. In New York City, McAssey has worked on and Off-Broadway ( A Hard Time To Be Single, Sex Tips For Modern Girls, In Gay Company & more) and at Lincoln Center. He co-starred as Herbie in Gypsy (with Tony nominee Sally Mayes), Sondheim's Putting It Together, Edna Turnblad in 2 productions of Hairspray, and as Max Bialystock in three different companies of Mel Brooks' The Producers. Soap fans may remember Michael as blind pianist-singer George Baldwin on CBS-TV's GUIDING LIGHT.

For “Holiday Shenanigans,” audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the performance. Doors will open at 6:45pm. For tickets and information, visit Click Here. Parking is free in all train station lots at show time. Please note, tickets for this event are only available at Pantochino. The Milford Arts Council does not handle tickets for the piano bar performance.




