Palace Theater's 2022-23 Broadway Series Offers A Chance To Win A Trip To Broadway!

The Palace Theater's 2022-2023 Webster Bank Broadway Series is filled with award-winning shows and songs, boasting 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys.

This year the theater is offering subscribers an opportunity to experience Broadway through the eyes of Broadway insider, Palace Theater CEO Frank Tavera. Tavera is an industry expert and has been booking shows and programming the Palace's season for nearly twenty years.

All subscribers to the 2022 - 2023 season (renewing and new) will be entered to win a trip for two to New York City to see a Broadway show with Tavera as their host. The evening will include dinner and transportation to and from the Palace Theater. Date & show to be determined based on availability. Drawing date is September 16, 2022.

"This season is a tribute to classic Broadway musicals and features favorite shows," explains Tavera. "By offering the Broadway evening in New York to some lucky subscribers, we get to share what we love best about Broadway and be at the heart of where our touring productions are born."

The 2022-2023 Webster Bank Broadway Series Includes:

Chicago: The Musical

December 3-4, 2022

The "Razzle Dazzle" Bob Fosse smash hit is celebrating its 25th anniversary. This show is the longest-running American musical on Broadway, with its tale of fame, fortune, and murder!

My Fair Lady

January 24-26, 2023

This newly staged revival of the classic tells the story of a flower seller's transformation into a society lady. From hats to horse races, this show fully entertains and touches your heartstrings.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

February 17-18, 2023

This amazing new show is the ultimate tribute to Aretha Franklin, the legendary Queen of Soul (who performed at the Palace in 2006).

Cats

March 3-4, 2023

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music and choreography, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater - "Memory." Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

Fiddler on the Roof

April 15-16, 2023

If you're looking for "Tradition," you will love FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, the beloved and uplifting story of family, community, and love.

For information about becoming a season subscriber call the theater's box office at 203-346-2000. Single ticket will be on sale to the public on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission "to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences."