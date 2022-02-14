Palace Theater 2ND ACT Series Seeking Storytellers

The successful 2ND ACT Speaker's series, launched five years ago at the Palace Theater is looking for people to tell their own second act stories next season.

If you're of a certain age (50+) with an inspiring, compelling, or interesting second act story arc that you're willing to share in front of an audience, then being a 2ND ACT presenter might be for you. If you can also tell your after fifty story in an engaging way, then the Palace Theater would like to hear from you.

During the first four seasons of 2ND ACT, an eclectic and entertaining mix of people have told their stories in the venue's intimate Poli Club that holds approximately 70 people. Some spoke of a long-held passion they could now put more focus on once their traditional family obligations were fulfilled. Several discovered a part of themselves or a talent they hadn't known existed before, while others spoke of adversity or losing everything and eventually finding themselves on an entirely different yet fulfilling life path. All different, yet all echoing a common element - life is meant to be lived to the fullest, and as one of the speakers noted, there can be many acts!

According to the series' creator, Sheree Marcucci, "Put simply, the speaker series presents people who during their own 'second acts' have discovered inspiring, interesting, challenging or fun new life experiences. We call it, ordinary people doing some extraordinary things at a time in life that is just waiting to be embraced.

People who have an engaging 'second act' story about how they pursued a passion, dream or championed a cause after a certain age and can share it in an entertaining style with an audience, is who we are looking for. It's one thing to have a story, it's another to be a storyteller.".

If you or someone you know, would like more information and an application go to: https://www.palacetheaterct.org/shows/2nd-act. The application can be downloaded and e-mailed to marcucci@palacetheaterct.org. Deadline for receiving applications for consideration for next season's roster of presenters is May 1. Applications received will be reviewed for consideration and announced in August. The presentation format is forty-five to sixty minutes in length and may include multi-media, visuals, or performance, followed by Q & A with the audience.

The series was launched five years ago by Sheree Marcucci, then the theater's marketing and public relations officer, as a new type of programming for the venue that traditionally presents touring Broadway, concerts and headline acts. Second ACT is a storytelling platform that has turned into a critical success. "I thought of this idea initially as a way to add to the Palace portfolio of programming offered, that is outside the norm. Since its start, so many doors have opened as a result to critical and patron acclaim", stated Marcucci. That includes the new Playreading Series that debuted last fall, which was a direct result of networking with one of the series' presenters , a Broadway Producer and associates.