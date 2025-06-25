PLAYSTATION THE CONCERT Adds Performance At The Bushnell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bushnell has announced that, due to public demand, a second performance of PLAYSTATION THE CONCERT has been added to the fall schedule. PLAYSTATION THE CONCERT, a one-of-a-kind production featuring thrilling music and cutting-edge visuals will play two performances in Hartford on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 3 and 7:00 PM.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

After launching ticket sales in 27 European cities, PlayStation The Concert is ready to captivate audiences worldwide. Picture the soaring melodies of God of War, the haunting notes of The Last of Us, the sweeping score of Ghost of Tsushima, and the breathtaking themes of Horizon—all brought to life by a troupe of 15 world-class virtuous soloists.

With legendary scores by composers like Gustavo Santaolalla, Joris de Man, Ilan Eshkeri, and Bear McCreary, the show combines thrilling music, cutting-edge visuals, and legendary games for an immersive and unforgettable experience.

PlayStation The Concert reimagines gaming's most iconic moments, seamlessly integrating technology and artistry with live music and immersive visuals to create a fresh way to experience these beloved worlds.

