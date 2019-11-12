Following the continued success of his Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, comedian, actor and writer NATE BARGATZE is extending his 'Good Problem to Have Tour' and adding a stop to the Warner's Main Stage on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7 pm. Tickets will go on sale to Warner Members on Thursday, November 14 at 10 am and to the General Public on Friday, November 15 at 10 am.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. Bargatze is also in production on a pilot for ABC, which he created and stars in.

Bargatze was featured in Esquire as a 'Best New Comedian' by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's 'Comedians to Watch' in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's '10 Comics to Watch' for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's '50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015. His debut one hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, "Yelled at by a Clown," which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Get tickets before the public by becoming a Warner Member! To purchase a Membership or tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You