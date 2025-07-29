NEWSIES, JR. Takes The Stage At Cheney Hall With Little Theatre Of Manchester’s Rising Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Theatre of Manchester’s Rising Stars will present Disney’s Newsies, Jr. on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Cheney Hall in Manchester, CT.

Based on the real-life 1899 newsboys' strike in New York City, Newsies, Jr. follows Jack Kelly and his band of “newsies” as they take on powerful newspaper publishers to demand fair treatment. The 60-minute show features iconic songs like “Seize the Day,” “Carrying the Banner,” and “Santa Fe.”

Directed and choreographed by Cecilia Stallone, with music direction by Bailey McKiernan, this Rising Stars production is the culmination of LTM’s two-week summer youth theatre intensive. Rising Stars provides young performers with professional instruction in acting, voice, and dance, helping build both skills and confidence.

This youth production, starring performers ages 8 to 14, features a condensed, family-friendly version of the Tony-winning Broadway musical. Tickets are available now for $12 at CheneyHall.org, with discounts for seniors, students, military, and groups.