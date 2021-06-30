Milford Arts Council Seeks Local Artist Vendors for Pop Up Art Exhibit and Sale 

The Milford Arts Council and sponsor, The Milford Bank has announced the return of our Pop Up Art Exhibit. This year The MAC will be doing just one pop up exhibit.

This is the time for artists to showcase their work in an outdoor setting while being able to take advantage of the opportunity of having no commission fees taken from their sales. Additionally, local Milford singer-songwriter, Kayte Devlin will perform during the exhibit.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "Artists pre-register through our website for $15. They are allowed to bring up to 10 pieces to showcase. We will provide the S hooks for the artist to hang them along the chain link fence on the morning of July 10th. Then the artists will have the opportunity to talk about their art, make sales, and grow their base without the MAC taking a commission fee off of anything they sell. It's a really great opportunity for artists who work in 2D mediums."

Space is limited. Pre-registration is encouraged. You can pre-register at https://milfordarts.org/summerpopartlp.