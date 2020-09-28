Milford Arts Council Announces MAC Musicfest Fundraiser

The live outdoor music festival will take place on October 10.

Milford Arts Council, the MAC is excited to announce their first official live outdoor music festival on October 10th 4-7pm at Eisenhower Park, 780 North Street, Milford CT.

MAC Musicfest will feature The Bargain, DynaMojo, and headliners Hitch & The Giddyup on an outdoor stage for an experience that is meant to delight the community while raising critical funds for the preservation of the MAC.

A safe and socially distanced event, 'Seating Circles' will be set up with 'bring-your-own' lawn chairs or blankets and VIP tables will be available as well for a higher ticket price.The event will begin at 4pm, but ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to get settled in their Seating Circles while being entertained by the first band, The Bargain.

Paige Miglio, Executive Director of Milford Arts Council is excited to see a larger outdoor concert come to fruition after a long wait. She explains, "We've spent most of our summer recreating our programming, strategizing for our future, and finding a way to safely present outdoor events. We presented our MAC Summer Pop Up arts experiences all over our beautiful community, and it was very well-received. It made us realize that the time is finally here! Our hope is that this event is a big success and that these new outdoor experiences become part of our annual repertoire."

General Admission tickets are $65 per person and include a fabulous outdoor music experience at Eisenhower Park plus one free $20 raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several special high dollar raffle prizes. These $65 per person general admission tickets assign patrons to socially distanced 10' Seating Circles. Up to 6 ticketed patrons (at $65 each) will be allowed per Seating Circle. Seating Circles will be assigned at time of purchase and in order of purchase from the front of the lawn (closest to the stage) to the back (furthest from the stage). General Admission patrons must provide their own chairs, blanket, etc. for use in their Seating Circle.

VIP Seated tickets are $90 per person and include a linen covered candlelit table and chairs, gifts provided by sponsor, Wines And More!, a swag bag, MAC wine glasses, two free raffle tickets valued at $40 for a chance to win one of several high dollar prizes, earlier entry at 3:15 pm, and a photo opp with the bands. Patrons will be assigned to socially distanced tables & chairs along the sides of the lawn. Up to 4 individually ticketed patrons ($90 per person) per table. Tables will be assigned first-come, first-served at time of purchase from the front of the lawn (closest to the stage) to the back (furthest from the stage) along the sides of the lawn.

Thanks to sponsor, Wines And More and a couple of very generous friends of the MAC, items such as a Sunset Sail, a Watercolor Art by Executive Director, Paige Miglio, and other high dollar packages will be available on sight and at milfordarts.org

This special event is sponsored with gratitude by NAPA Auto Parts and Wines And More, Milford CT

