Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies Performs at a Special Event To Benefit KidsPlay Children's Museum

The event will take place on Saturday, July 8.
KidsPlay Children's Museum and the Warner Theatre invite you to celebrate a day of magic with Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies, Saturday, July 8. The day will include a Junior Production at 1 pm, VIP cocktail party at 6 pm, and the Evening Production at 8 pm.
All ticket proceeds will benefit KidsPlay Children's Museum and include free admission to the museum on July 8 and July 9.
Sponsored by Northwest Community Bank, Thomaston Savings Bank, Torrington Savings Bank, and Union Savings Bank.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or call (860) 489-7180.
|Open Auditions for Pippin (cast plus ensemble)
TheatreWorks New Milford (5/07-5/07)
|The Secret Garden
ACT of Connecticut (5/18-6/11)
|PAUL WINTER: JAZZ AT MUSIC MOUNTAIN OPENING CONCERT
Music Mountain (6/24-6/24)
|Borromeo String Quartet & Henry Kramer, Piano
Music Mountain (9/03-9/03)
|Ulysses Quartet & Oskar Espina Ruiz, Clarinet
Music Mountain (8/06-8/06)
|MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
|The Revolutionists
Brookfield Theatre (4/21-5/06)
|Mean Girls: High School Version
Garde Arts Center (5/05-5/06)
|Arianna String Quartet & Judith Gordon, Piano
Music Mountain (7/02-7/02)
|THE CURTIS BROTHERS
Music Mountain (8/19-8/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW