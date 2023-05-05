Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies Performs at a Special Event To Benefit KidsPlay Children's Museum

The event will take place on Saturday, July 8.

Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies Performs at a Special Event To Benefit KidsPlay Children's Museum

KidsPlay Children's Museum and the Warner Theatre invite you to celebrate a day of magic with Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies, Saturday, July 8. The day will include a Junior Production at 1 pm, VIP cocktail party at 6 pm, and the Evening Production at 8 pm.

All ticket proceeds will benefit KidsPlay Children's Museum and include free admission to the museum on July 8 and July 9.

Sponsored by Northwest Community Bank, Thomaston Savings Bank, Torrington Savings Bank, and Union Savings Bank.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or call (860) 489-7180.





Lunchtime Lecture Series to Present Jane Austens PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall
Lunchtime Lecture Series to Present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall

Lunchtime Lecture Series will present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall. The event is free, but registration is required.

Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZL
Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER.

Broadways Jenn Colella Performs Live With John McDaniel At Legacy Theatre On May 7
Broadway's Jenn Colella Performs Live With John McDaniel At Legacy Theatre On May 7

Broadway's Jenn Colella performs live with John McDaniel at Legacy Theatre on May 7 at 2pm.

Review: THE WINTERS TALE at Hartford Stage
Review: THE WINTER'S TALE at Hartford Stage

What did our critic think of THE WINTER'S TALE at Hartford Stage? The Winter's Tale, currently at Hartford Stage through May 7 and directed by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen, confronts an audience with a story difficult to believe from the start, whether or not one is a Shakespeare fan. Add to this Bensussen's vision, which includes problematic design elements and some unfortunate casting, and you have a version of the play that leaves us relatively unmoved. This is a shame, as The Winter's Tale is not often performed, and I was very eager to see it at this historically revered home for Shakespeare productions.


