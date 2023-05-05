Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies Performs at a Special Event To Benefit KidsPlay Children's Museum

KidsPlay Children's Museum and the Warner Theatre invite you to celebrate a day of magic with Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies, Saturday, July 8. The day will include a Junior Production at 1 pm, VIP cocktail party at 6 pm, and the Evening Production at 8 pm.

All ticket proceeds will benefit KidsPlay Children's Museum and include free admission to the museum on July 8 and July 9.

Sponsored by Northwest Community Bank, Thomaston Savings Bank, Torrington Savings Bank, and Union Savings Bank.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or call (860) 489-7180.