Madison Lyric Stage Raises $1,622 For The New Haven Pride Center

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional non-profit theater company, recently presented $1,622 to the New Haven Pride Center, with funds raised during its July production of Mart Crowley's landmark play The Boys in the Band.

The money will be earmarked for the Center's youth programming and was raised from a portion of ticket sales for The Boys in the Band, along with a nightly request for audience donations during the run of the show.

"Our production of The Boys in the Band exceeded all of our expectations, both from an artistic and attendance perspective," said John Johmann, executive director of Madison Lyric Stage. "We had large, enthusiastic and quite diverse audiences, and, proudly, we were able to raise a nice sum for the New Haven Pride Center. Through the play, we presented the stories and struggles of nine gay men in 1968, and it is key that we support and prepare the LGBTQ+ youth of 2021 to continue the fight for true equity and representation."

Madison Lyric Stage's final production of its 2021 mainstage season will be a double bill of Puccini's Suor Angelica and Schoenberg's Erwartung playing September 9-19. Tickets for this production are available at madisonlyricstage.org and 203-215-6329.

Madison Lyric Stage is supported in part by generous gifts from The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, Guilford Savings Bank, the Maureen E. and Peter F. Dalton Fund of The Madison Foundation, and the New Alliance Foundation, along with support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Madison Lyric Stage is an award-winning, non-profit arts collective serving Connecticut. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting accessible, inclusive and affordable professional-quality opera, musical theater and drama.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit madisonlyricstage.org.