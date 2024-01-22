Madison Lyric Stage Presents Schubert's SCHWANENGESANG On February 17

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional non-profit theater company, will present Franz Schubert’s Schwanengesang (Swansong) for one performance only on Saturday, February 17 at 4:00 pm.

Tenor Marc Deaton and pianist Kelly Horsted present Schubert’s final work – his “swan song” - in this one-night-only concert event. The old lore that swans sing a beautiful song just before death has a long pedigree in Western thought, and this 90-minute collection of 14 songs marks Schubert’s final great contribution to classical music.

Tickets are $40 and are available at Click Here. The concert will be held at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society, located at 297 Boston Post Road in Madison.

Madison Lyric Stage is supported in part by generous gifts from The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, Guilford Savings Bank, the Maureen E. and Peter F. Dalton Fund of The Madison Foundation, and the Madison Rotary Foundation, along with support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Madison Lyric Stage is an award-winning, professional non-Equity theater company serving the Connecticut shoreline. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting accessible, inclusive and affordable opera, musical theater and drama.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit Click Here.