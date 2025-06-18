MY SINATRA To Be Presented Live at Westport Country Playhouse in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will swing to the sounds of “Ol' Blue Eyes” with My Sinatra, a musical play starring Cary Hoffman, on Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. Backed by a live seven-piece band, Hoffman brings to life his acclaimed PBS special with a poignant, often humorous one-man tribute to his idol, Frank Sinatra.

Part concert, part memoir, My Sinatra is an intimate journey through Hoffman’s life and lifelong infatuation with Sinatra. Growing up fatherless but surrounded by three uncles who played on some of Sinatra’s greatest recordings, Hoffman turned the legendary singer into a fantasy father figure. In this musical storytelling performance, he weaves in over 20 Sinatra standards, including timeless favorites like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “New York, New York,” “My Way,” and more.

The PBS television version of My Sinatra was viewed by more than 2 million people nationwide, and Hoffman has performed the show for audiences around the world, from performing arts centers across the U.S. to a private performance for the President of Singapore.

Before stepping into the spotlight as a singer, Hoffman made his mark behind the scenes as a successful songwriter, producer, and talent manager. His credits include co-writing the Off-Broadway musical What’s A Nice Country Like You Doing in a State Like This? with Ira Gasman, as well as hit country songs and iconic commercial jingles. He is also recognized for discovering Luther Vandross and Zach Galifianakis, and for co-founding the landmark Stand Up NY Comedy Club.

