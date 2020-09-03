MTC MainStage Reopens Its Doors And Presents One-Man Comedy FULLY COMMITTED

FULLY COMMITTED will run September 11th - 27th.

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company enters its 34th Season, beginning the series of shows with Fully Committed, which follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan's number-one restaurant. Fully Committed will run September 11th - 27th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

MTC is thrilled to be reopening its doors as one of three professional theatres in the country to be given permission to host indoor events via the approval of the state of CT and Actor's Equity Association. Alongside this reopening comes health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, crew, and actors. Some of these protocols include staggered arrival based on seating, no more than 25 audience members in the theatre, and masks required at all times. Until further notice, all performances will not only be presented in person, but through live stream as well, so that the shows may be watched live from the comfort of your home. Both in person and live stream tickets are available. For more information on MTC's reopening protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols

Fully Committed is a devastatingly funny one act full of coercion, threats, bribes, and histrionics as a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation, or the right table. Amid the barrage, employee, Sam, has got his own needs to contend with-his recently widowed dad wants him home for Christmas, and he's up for a choice part at Lincoln Center. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses, can he manage to look out for himself?

Fully Committed stars Matt Densky as Sam. Matt has previously appeared here in The 39 Steps, End of the Rainbow, and The SantaLand Diaries, a role he also performed with Virginia Stage Company. He is currently on hiatus from the Broadway National Tour of WICKED, where he understudies the role of Boq. In NYC, Matt went on for Young Max in How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at Madison Square Garden and originated Sky in Kris Kringle - the Musical at Town Hall, appearing on the original cast recordings of both shows. His other favorite credits include regional productions of The Little Mermaid (Scuttle), Rock of Ages (Franz), and The Rocky Horror Show (Riff Raff), as well as appearing in the recently released film, Still Waiting in the Wings. Matt is a native of Monroe, CT and holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Cincinnati - College Conservatory of Music.

This production is directed by Kevin Connors with stage manager Jim Schilling. The creative team includes scenic design by Jessie Lizotte, lighting design by RJ Romeo, and costume design by Diane Vanderkroef.

In Person ticket prices range from $35-$65. Live Stream tickets are $25. Purchase tickets online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com/fullycommitted or by calling the box office at (203) 454-3883. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

