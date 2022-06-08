MOTOR CITY FEVER: A Musical Celebration Of Motown to be Presented at Cheney Hall

Take a trip back to when the great songs of Motown ruled the charts with Motor City Fever!

Motor City Fever, the national touring musical revue is an incredible Motown celebration. This amazing concert features dozens of legendary Motown hits and more performed by an incredibly talented cast who have shared the stage with some of the legends themselves. The cast is backed by an outstanding live band and the show features amazing costume changes.

Motor City Fever features great Motown hits made famous by artists such as Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and more! Smooth vocals, tight harmonies, and some great choreography straight from Detroit are what Motor City Fever is all about.

Performance Details:

Cheney Hall 177 Hartford Rd. Manchester, CT

For more information

Visit www.cheneyhall.org or call 860-647-9824 for tickets

VIP Section (first half of the auditorium):

$35 for adults

$33 for seniors, students, or military

General Section (back half of the auditorium):

$26 for adults

$24 for seniors, students, or military