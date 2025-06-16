MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Opens Sharon Playhouse's 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sharon Playhouse has announced the launch of its 2025 season with the musical Million Dollar Quartet, running from June 20 through July 6, including a special holiday performance on July 4 at 4pm. This show brings to life the unforgettable night in 1956 when rock ‘n’ roll legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered at Sun Records to create musical history!

Under the direction and musical staging of Greg Santos and music direction by Chance Michael Wall, the Playhouse is proud to present a cast of dynamic talent that includes Chance Michael Wall as “Carl Perkins,” Matthew Schatz as “Johnny Cash,” Alex Burnette as “Jerry Lee Lewis,” Alessandro Gian Viviano as “Elvis Presley,” Zach Cossman as “Sam Phillips,” Lucy Rhoades as “Dyanne,” Josh Karam as “Jay Perkins,” and Alec Sisco as “W.S. 'Fluke' Holland.” Together, they’ll deliver a night of iconic music and thrilling performances that will bring audiences to their feet.

Million Dollar Quartet features a soundtrack of legendary rock and roll hits, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” and “Hound Dog,” among many others. These songs, performed live on stage, transport the audience back to a moment in musical history that changed the world. "One of the many reasons Million Dollar Quartet is an audience favorite is the unspoken nostalgia factor,” said director Greg Santos, “these are the songs that America danced to at prom, played at weddings, and that hold a special place in our collective consciousness. Come for the show, stay for the memories."

Originally opening on Broadway in 2010, Million Dollar Quartet was inspired by the legendary jam session at Sun Records, where Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins created musical magic. The production was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for nearly two years, bringing the legendary music and story to audiences across the country.

“We’re beyond excited to kick off our 2025 season with Million Dollar Quartet,” says Artistic Director Carl Andress. “It’s an exhilarating musical filled with legendary performances and rock ‘n’ roll hits, making it the perfect show to launch a season that promises unforgettable talent, thrilling music, and classic stories.”

Following the opening musical, the Sharon Playhouse continues its vibrant season with an array of captivating performances. Next up is the heartwarming classic Annie (July 26-August 10), directed by Andress, followed by the uproarious comedy Sylvia (August 29-September 7) directed by Colin Hanlon, and the iconic mystery The Mousetrap (September 26-October 5) directed by Hunter Foster. The season also includes a special one-night-only staged reading of Charles Busch’s Die, Mommie, Die! (September 12) and the annual Writers Playground festival (September 18-19).

In addition to its stellar MainStage productions, Sharon Playhouse’s YouthStage season promises fun for the whole family, with performances including Sharon Playhouse Stars, 101 Dalmatians Kids, Kids Cabaret, The Great Amusement Park Mystery, Finding Nemo Jr., and the debut of The Launchpad Company, featuring Once Upon a Mattress.

“We have something for everyone this season, from electrifying musicals to captivating plays,” Andress continues. “We’ve brought together a truly extraordinary group of seasoned professionals and up-and-coming artists, who will create unforgettable, live theater experiences.”

Photo Credit: Aly Morrissey Photography

Comments