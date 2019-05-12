MAMMA MIA!'s Jennifer Cody Will Host Connecticut Critics Circle Awards

Theater, film and television actor Jennifer Cody, will be the m.c. of the 29th annual Connecticut Critics Circle Awards June 3, at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, this year's hosting theater.

The 7 p.m. event, which is free and open to the public, honors outstanding work by the state's professional theater during the 2018-19 season.

Among the honorees will be Tony Award-winning set designer Michael Yeargan who will be the recipient of this years's Tom Killen Award, which pays tribute to longtime excellence and service on behalf of Connecticut theater.

Cody will be starring in "Mamma Mia!" at Connecticut Repertory Theatre's Nutmeg Summer Series June 6 to 22, directed by three-time Tony Award-nominee Terrence Mann at the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre on the UConn campus in Storrs.

Cody appeared as Rumpleteazer in the original Broadway production of "Cats" and as Cha-Cha Di Gregorio in the revival of "Grease," and reprised these roles for the National Tours of both shows. Other Broadway credits include "Beauty and the Beast," "Seussical," "Taboo," "Urinetown," "The Pajama Game" and "Shrek the Musical." Cody has also appeared on TV in "Law and Order" and "Blue Bloods," and has contributed voice work to Disney's "Princess and the Frog" and others. Off-Broadway credits include "The Wild Party" and "Henry and Mudge." Film and TV credits include: "The Princess and the Frog," "Blue Bloods," Winx Club," "Disney Comix in Motion," "Instinct," "Bull" and "O.T.P."

Cody previously appeared onstage at Connecticut Repertory Theatre as Dotty Otley in "Noises Off."

Nominees for 2018-19 Connecticut Critics Circle Awards will be announced May 10. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony June 3.

Information: ctcritics.org.

Directions: Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam is off exit 7 on Route 9. At end of exit take left, then first right, over bridge. goodspeed.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You