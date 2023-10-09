MAMA D'S OUTRAGEOUS HALLOWEEN ROMP: BOOS AND BOOZE Comes to Playhouse on Park

MAMA D'S is back by popular demand at Playhouse on Park! Mama D has conceived and directed a modern day burlesque show firmly aimed at adults and full of great music, dance, and a little bit of naughty humor! There are 4 shows only: October 27th & 28th at 8pm, and October 29th & 31st (Special Halloween Performance) at 7:30pm.

Be afraid. Be very afraid! MAMA D'S OUTRAGEOUS ROMP is back with a BOOtiful cast ready to celebrate Halloween with some Boos and Booze! Creator, Darlene Zoller, and her partner in crime, Music Director, Colin Britt, are bringing sexy back with this adults only show guaranteed to knock your socks off. (And perhaps your pants too!) LIVE music. SULTRY singers. FABULOUS dancers. Trick OR treat? Definitely both!!! 4 shows only.



Tickets are $30 for all shows except the October 31st Special Halloween Performance, where tickets are $40. All seats reserved. BYOB. The October 31st show includes a post-show dance party, costume contest, drawings, and more surprises!

Darlene Zoller is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Playhouse on Park where she has directed PIPPIN, NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE,SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; PIPPIN, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its twentieth year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I’D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN’ THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D’s OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Social media followers know her as "the driveway lady" for having taught 450 consecutive days of WE'RE BETTER WHEN WE'RE DANCING dance classes online during the pandemic where she gathered a loyal following. Darlene is a former adjunct professor at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SMILE, CURTAINS and NUNSENSE. She also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace in Hartford, Simsmore Square in Simsbury, and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.