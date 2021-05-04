MAC IN THE PARK Series Announced for This Summer

Milford Arts Council, the MAC has announced an exciting new music and arts series called "MAC In The Park." A new stage at Eisenhower Park, 780 North Street in Milford CT, will be bursting with the sounds of soul, smooth jazz.

The experience that the In The Park series will provide is a beautiful evening under the stars, surrounded by trees and twinkling lights. The audience is encouraged to come up to one hour early (7pm) with a picnic basket in hand filled with sips and nibbles, a blanket or lawn chair, and anything that will help to make the experience special. Tickets are being sold as 'seating circles' that can fit up to four people per circle, and Premiere Seating is also available for best views and reserved parking spots.

The lineup for MAC IN THE PARK includes hometown favorite, Jay Rowe and his band on July 17, Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads on August 7, and The Talbott Brothers on September 18 as well as an outdoor reprise of Eastbound Theatre's Our Town by Thornton Wilder in October.

Alexis P. Suter Band will open the new series on Saturday, June 26th at 8pm. Alexis is the owner of that big, booming voice you can hear roaring out of Brooklyn into the heart of North America and beyond. Alexis P. and her band continue to captivate audiences from town to town. Miss Suter and her powerful and unique ensemble artfully blend the lines between Blues, Soul, Roots and Rock music.

Alexis' voice ranges from a pained passion to explosive and soul bearing. Alexis was nominated for Best Contemporary Female Artist in 2017, The koko Taylor Vocalist in 2015 and for Best Soul/Blues Female Vocalist in 2013. When the great Bluesman B.B. King first heard Alexis sing, he was visibly impressed and remarked... It's a rare thing to share the stage with great talent like that young lady.

Paige Miglio, Executive Director shares her enthusiasm about this new program stating, "This dream has been in the works for a long time. Our events were selling out, so the only way to be able to share the Arts and make them more accessible was to expand outside of our walls. The pandemic accelerated our timeline, and it's the best serendipity we could have imagined. The City has always been so supportive of the arts, and they have been very helpful in this venture as well. We are also so appreciative of our sponsor, Trinity Point Wealth for helping to make this dream a reality."

MAC Members will receive MEMBER ONLY PRE SALE ALERTS for this series during the month of May. Anyone can become a MAC Member for a little as $50 to receive alerts and other perks at milfordarts.org

PRE SALE ALERT DATES are as follows:

Jay Rowe Smooth Jazz: May 8th

Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads: May 15th

Talbott Brothers: May 22nd

Throughout the month of May, the MAC is also holding a special drawing for a free 2-person 'seating circle' to any of these shows. Anyone who is a MAC Member by May 31st will automatically be entered into the drawing.

Go to milfordarts.org and click "JOIN US" to be automatically entered. For more information and tickets: milfordarts.org