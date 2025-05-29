'Looking Forward' Exhibition Comes to TheaterWorks Hartford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, has announced a gallery exhibition opening featuring work by Cathy Doocy and Kevan Loney titled Looking Forward. This exhibition is in conjunction with TWH's production of Your Name Means Dream by Academy Award-nominee José Rivera. The exhibition is on view June 3 - July 21, 2025. There will be an opening reception Thursday, June 5 at 6:30pm. Admission to the gallery is free.

From Your Name Means Dream's themes of aging in the ever-expanding digital era, TheaterWorks Hartford's latest gallery exhibit explores how art might be experienced in the not-so-distant future–say, 2075–vs. present-day. A contemporary landscape from local artist Cathy Doocy is digitally interpreted by L.A.-based media artist Kevan Loney. The audience is invited to dream and imagine how they themselves might experience “modern” art in a future world.

One Fine Day, Reprise by Cathy Doocy does not depict a specific day, place, or moment in time. As with most of Cathy's paintings and drawings, it was created using random memories of colors, shapes, and lines that appear magically upon the canvas to suggest a landscape. In Kevan Loney's digital AI interpretation of the piece, Artificial Daydream, the understanding of a human work of art is reimagined in color, styles, and understanding of what it thinks certain realities/emotions mean.

Cathy Doocy has been an active member of the Greater Hartford arts community for over 30 years - a member of Artworks Gallery, a docent at the Wadsworth Atheneum, a puppet maker for First Night Hartford and a volunteer at the Windsor Art Center. Ms. Doocy is best known for her expressive landscapes in oils. Her paintings and drawings have been exhibited throughout New England. Ms. Doocy grew up in South Windsor, CT and has lived for over 30 years in Windsor, CT with her husband Chuck Drake. cathydoocy.com/

Kevan Loney is a Los Angeles-based video designer and animator for live performances and events. His designs and animations have been seen in theatrical productions, ballets, operas, Broadway, cruise ships, theme parks, and television. Kevan is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama - MFA, and a member of USA 829. kevanloney.com

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds