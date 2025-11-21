Little Theatre of Manchester Reveals Holiday Season Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) at Cheney Hall has announced their lineup of shows and events to carry audiences through the holiday season. Spanning from a youth-focused anti-bullying musical to an Elvis holiday show, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.

STAND UP, SPEAK OUT - The Musical That Ends Bullying

Friday, November 28 at 7pm

Produced by Four-Time Emmy Award-nominee Jill Nesi

Music by Jill Nesi, Jordan Nesi & Mike Song

A transformative musical that takes a stand against bullying and uplifts with messages of empathy, kindness, and connection. Through a compelling blend of emotional ballads and uplifting anthems, this modern musical speaks directly to young people, especially middle schoolers, while resonating deeply with adults. These performances are designed to move audiences and inspire them to take action in the real world. Tickets are $16-$34.

HOLIDAY ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR

Saturday, November 29 from 12pm to 4pm

On Small Business Saturday, holiday shoppers are invited to support Little Theatre of Manchester and homegrown vendors. Unwrap the magic of the season at our Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at Cheney Hall. Explore an array of crafts from local artisans and businesses while carolers fill the air with cheer. Children can visit with Santa from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

THE NUTCRACKER

Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 12pm & 5pm

Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 12pm & 4pm

Experience the magic of the holiday season with the Nutcracker! Dive into a timeless tale of enchantment and wonder, journeying through a world of dancing snowflakes and toy soldiers. This beloved classic is a holiday tradition that will warm your heart and lift your spirit. Join us for an unforgettable night of dazzling choreography and stunning costumes. Fisher Ballet Productions is a youth ballet company that offers performance opportunities to local studios. FBP's mission is to foster an appreciation and love of the art of ballet and to give ballet students the opportunity to perform in full-length productions alongside professional dancers. Includes general admission and cabaret seating. Tickets are $16 to. $40.

ELVIS THE KING HOLIDAY SHOW

Saturday, December 20 at 7pm

featuring Lamar Peters & The Great Pretender Show Band

Back by popular demand! Elvis the King Holiday Show is a tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, one of the greatest entertainers of all time — Elvis Presley. Experience the magic of Elvis in his prime with a high-energy performance of your favorite holiday hits including "Blue Christmas," "I’ll Be Home for Christmas," "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," and many more chart-topping hits! With a powerful sound, dazzling costumes, and Elvis' signature moves, Lamar Peters & the Great Pretender Show Band will have you on your feet for one unforgettable winter night. Tickets are $22-$56. Sponsored by Tires International to whom we say, "Thank you thankyouverymush."

THE UGLY SWEATERZ

Sunday, December 21 at 7pm

From the frosty corners of Connecticut and Massachusetts comes an unforgettable holiday spectacular — The Ugly Sweaterz! This lively band only appears once a year to celebrate the Holidaze, bringing their unique twist to your favorite holiday classics and Top 40 hits. You may have seen or heard them performing at Blue Back Square, Evergreen Walk, or Glow Hartford — welcoming Santa to town and helping light up the extravagant holiday tree. Get ready to laugh, dance, and be merry as these top-notch musicians turn your holiday season into a truly fantabulous celebration! Tickets are $18-$40. Sponsored by Tires International.