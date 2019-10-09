Lisa Lampanelli Takes the Stage at the Palace

Famed stand-up comic Lisa Lampanelli brings her new theatrical production of Lisa Lampanelli's LOSIN' IT! to the Palace Theater for one performance only on Saturday, October 16, 8:00pm. For tickets go to palacetheaterct.org or call 203.346.2000 or visit the box office at 100 East Main Street, Waterbury.

Produced by Groundswell Theatricals, Inc, Lisa Lampanelli'S LOSIN' IT!, an intimate collection of humorous observations and real-life stories, is curated and performed by LISA and her hilarious friends. In a departure from the insult comedy she's long been known for, LISA has created a heartfelt, funny theatrical evening focusing on issues of weight, body image, and "losin' it!." Obsessed with food for as long as she can remember, LISA has lost and gained more than 372 pounds over the course of her life. Performed in the spirit of The Vagina Monologues and Love, Loss, & What I Wore, LISA and friends enchant theatergoers with touching anecdotes about their own weight struggles, spiked with Lisa's cutting-edge humor.

LOSIN' IT! is a departure from the cutting comedy Lisa has long been known for. Of the change of direction, she said: "I decided stand-up comedy really wasn't for me anymore. It wasn't making my heart happy. So, I created LOSIN' IT!, a show using comedy to talk about weight and body issues, which are things I've struggled with for years. This is so much more fulfilling!"

Lisa has been obsessed with food for as long as she can remember. She ate butter by the stick as a child, chowed down to please her Italian mother, and has lost and gained more than 372 pounds over the course of her life. But, you know what they say: when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. And, in Lisa's case, she spikes HER lemonade with humor, hilarious observations, and, most importantly, real, true, intimate stories.

LOSIN' IT! features stories and observations by Lisa, who is joined on stage by Frank Liotti, Lauren Ann Brickman (Upright Citizen's Brigade) and Eden Malyn (Orange is the New Black), each with their own story to tell.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Lisa Lampanelli was a constant on the comedy scene, specializing in insult comedy. With numerous tours, Grammy nominations, and national TV guest appearances and specials under her belt, Lisa made national headlines in 2012 when she lost more than 100 pounds with the help of bariatric surgery. She went on to speak with unflinching honesty about her lifelong food and body-image issues and has since gone from insulter to inspirer.

In 2015, Lampanelli filmed her fifth stand-up special, "Back to the Drawing Board," which not only garnered her a second Grammy nomination, it showed off her radically different look and featured stories of her weight-loss struggles over the course of her life. Noticing how these truthful accounts resonated with her fans - many of whom fight similar battles - Lampanelli was inspired to write the play, STUFFED, which enjoyed two Off-Broadways runs in 2016 and 2017. The play was intended to motivate her fans to work on themselves and embrace a healthier life through self-love and self-acceptance. In turn, those same fans inspired Lisa to shed her old title of insult comic and dedicate herself to helping others through storytelling events, workshops, and one-on-one coaching.

Having become known to U.S. audiences from appearances on the Comedy Central Roasts, the Howard Stern Show, and the "Tonight Show with Jay Leno", Lisa became a household name when she raised $130,000 for the Gay Men's Health Crisis during season five of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice." After having hit every possible career high in her stand-up career - including sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall - Lisa is thrilled to take on this new challenge for herself and others.

FRANK LIOTTI has appeared on HBO's "High Maintenance", Fox-TV's "Gotham," "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order SVU," "Law and Order Criminal Intent," and cult favorites "Jonny Zero" and "Canterbury's Law," both on Fox-TV. He has won praise in New York's Funniest at Caroline's on Broadway, where he was a top finalist, the Boston Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Los Angeles Comedy Festival, Laughing Devil Comedy Festival and the Long Island Laugh Off. Frank is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama as well as SUNY Purchase. He appeared in The New York Times' for "Cats Talk Back," which won "Best Overall Production in the New York Fringe Festival." He appears in the film "Bear City 2."

Lauren Ann Brickman is a performer at the Upright Citizen's Brigade in New York City and company member of the award-winning Story Pirates. Lauren is also one half of the comedy duo WE STAN TOGETHER along side Caitlin Bitzegaio and a co-creator of the body positive comedy show Bertha's Big Fat Pool Party. She has also appeared on CBS's "Bull" and had featured roles in the Julianne Moore vehicle, "Gloria," and Arturo Castro's sketch show, "Alternatino," for Comedy Central. She played the part of Marty in the off-Broadway production of Lisa Lampanelli's play, Stuffed. Lauren has also worked in regional theatre, commercials, is a faculty member at New York Film Academy, and holds an MFA in acting from The University of Iowa. Twitter: @LaurenABrickman

Eden Malyn is an actress who found her way to New York City via Los Angeles via Detroit. Her extensive television credits include NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black," "The Good Cop," and its upcoming series, "Living with Yourself," FX's "American Horror Story," ABC's "Castle" and "Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior," and Showtime's "House of Lies." She was named Best Actress in the Boom! Films Awards for her role in, "Alex and Jaime," and will appear in the upcoming features, "The Climb," and "A Shot Through the Wall." Eden has also graced the stage in Behind Closed Doors at Theatre 80 St. Marks in NYC, Lampanelli's Stuffed off-Broadway, and many regional theatre productions.

Lisa Lampanelli's LOSIN' IT! is produced by Staci Levine / Groundswell Theatricals, Inc. a New York City-based producing and general management company. Groundswell has been represented on Broadway, Off-Broadway, across North America, London's West End, Australia, and New Zealand. www.groundswelltheatricals.com

For Lisa's performance and workshop schedules, go to LisaLampanelli.com.





