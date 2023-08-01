Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Youth Summer Program, LITTLE THESPIANS COMPANY: STORY TO STAGE: WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE

The program runs August 7th-11th from 8:30am-12pm, Monday through Friday. 

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive' Photo 1 Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive'
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 2 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Castle Craig Players Photo 3 Review: INTO THE WOODS at Castle Craig Players
Photos: First Look at PIPPIN at TheatreWorks New Milford Photo 4 Photos: First Look at PIPPIN at TheatreWorks New Milford

Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Youth Summer Program, LITTLE THESPIANS COMPANY: STORY TO STAGE: WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE

Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Youth Summer Program, LITTLE THESPIANS COMPANY: STORY TO STAGE: WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE

Slots are filling up quickly for Playhouse Theatre Academy's Little Thespians Company: Story to Stage summer program. This program (for ages 6-8) begins on August 7th in Hartford, CT at the 224 EcoSpace and Simsbury, CT at Simsmore Square. Young actors and actresses will explore creative play and storytelling through an adaptation of the children's book, Where the Wild Things Are! The program runs August 7th-11th from 8:30am-12pm, Monday through Friday. 

“Let the wild rumpus start!” Exercises and games will focus on the introduction of basic acting techniques, storytelling, puppetry, creating a character and fun team-building games. Share day on the final day of class will be for family and friends to witness a small staged production! All students receive a copy of the book, Where the Wild Things Are, as a keepsake! Perfect for budding performers or those who participated in any class this past year at PTA! 

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. 

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including pricing and registration form, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
HartBeat Ensemble Presents Award-winning Playwright And Actor Jesús I. Valles In (U Photo
HartBeat Ensemble Presents Award-winning Playwright And Actor Jesús I. Valles In (UN)DOCUMENTS

HartBeat Ensemble presents 2023 Yale Drama Prize-winning playwright and actor Jesús I. Valles (they/them) in their one-person tour de force play (Un)Documents. Chronicling their Mexican family's experience of undocumented immigration into the United States, Jesús details how citizenship bureaucracy can define an identity and tear apart a family.

2
Interview: Connecticut playwright Marc Deaton of ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL Photo
Interview: Connecticut playwright Marc Deaton of ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL

The world premiere of new play, Elegy for a Fallen Angel, is coming to Connecticut next month. Opening for two performances only at Madison Lyric Stage. I sat down with playwright Marc Deaton to learn more.

3
ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL Comes to Madison Lyric Stage in August Photo
ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL Comes to Madison Lyric Stage in August

Madison Lyric Stage will present the world premiere of Marc Deaton’s new play Elegy for a Fallen Angel, for two performances August 12-13.   Featuring original music by Nathaniel Baker, utilizing themes by Purcell and Handel, Elegy explores a world of child neglect and abandonment, as it intersects with a fantasy realm of angels, demons and monsters.  

4
Previews: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Curtain Call Photo
Previews: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Curtain Call

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, but they’re totally irresistible. Especially when you will be seeing some of Stamford’s most talented young actors and rising professionals.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from HERE YOU COME AGAIN at Goodspeed Musicals Video VIDEO: Watch Highlights from HERE YOU COME AGAIN at Goodspeed Musicals
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KELLIN HANAS QUINTET
Music Mountain (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fun Home
Brookfield Theatre (12/01-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lydian String Quartet & Victoria Schwartzman, Piano
Music Mountain (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Borromeo String Quartet & Henry Kramer, Piano
Music Mountain (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BILL CHARLAP TRIO
Music Mountain (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants: A Broadway Musical
Cirillo Summer Theatre (7/29-8/05)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music of Carole King: Home Again
The Little Theatre of Manchester (9/15-9/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You