Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Youth Summer Program, LITTLE THESPIANS COMPANY: STORY TO STAGE: WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE

Slots are filling up quickly for Playhouse Theatre Academy's Little Thespians Company: Story to Stage summer program. This program (for ages 6-8) begins on August 7th in Hartford, CT at the 224 EcoSpace and Simsbury, CT at Simsmore Square. Young actors and actresses will explore creative play and storytelling through an adaptation of the children's book, Where the Wild Things Are! The program runs August 7th-11th from 8:30am-12pm, Monday through Friday.

“Let the wild rumpus start!” Exercises and games will focus on the introduction of basic acting techniques, storytelling, puppetry, creating a character and fun team-building games. Share day on the final day of class will be for family and friends to witness a small staged production! All students receive a copy of the book, Where the Wild Things Are, as a keepsake! Perfect for budding performers or those who participated in any class this past year at PTA!

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including pricing and registration form, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.