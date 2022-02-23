LTM to Present Lunchtime Lecture: VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Join David Garnes as he discusses LTM's upcoming production VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE with members of the cast and creative team.

In this Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation, Christopher Durang (known for his outrageous and absurd comedies) blends characters and themes from Chekhov, creating a modern, wickedly wonderful play.

Wednesday, March 23 at Noon

FREE In-Person, Indoor Event at Cheney Hall

Chekhov is alive and well in Bucks County, PA. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia spend their monotonous days debating how many cherry trees equal an orchard until their glamorous movie-star sister, Masha, visits for the weekend with her brawny boy toy, Spike. Add in Cassandra, a cleaning woman/soothsayer who warns of impending doom, and the ordinarily quiet house is set on a hilarious rollercoaster of drama, lust, insecurity, and rivalry.

Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged.

PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST REQUIRED

Free of Charge and No Reservations Needed

Free and open to the public, Lunchtime Lectures offer an opportunity to learn about LTM's productions, providing insights into the creative process, background information about the play, its production history and the playwright, and much more about theatre and the arts. These discussions are an informal lecture-style with an opportunity to ask questions after the chat.

KEEPING YOU SAFE

For a full list of safety and health policies and procedures, please visit www.cheneyhall.org/safety.