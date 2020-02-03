LOVE AND SPUMONI Has World Premiere At Seven Angels Theatre

Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury Connecticut has announced the World Premiere of Love and Spumoni that will be running from January 30-February 23. The equity production play has many local ties to the area including actor Maria Baratta and Marissa Follo Perry who are originally from Waterbury, the story itself is based on students at Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury, playwright Jacques Lamarre is from Connecticut, Mary Lou Piland who wrote the novel is also originally from Waterbury and actor Danté Jeanfelix is a Connecticut native. Directing will be Sasha Bratt.

It's the 1980s in Waterbury. What does that mean for teenager Mary Lou? Big hair, a big Italian family, and her first big crush. When she spots a handsome black student at Sacred Heart High School, it's love at first sight. Can she win over Anthony and, more importantly, get her family to see that love is color blind? A new play from the creator of I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti is based on the true story of Mary Lou Piland, who became a viral sensation when she told her story on The Moth Radio Hour.

There will be a Special Talk Back with Jacques and Mary Lou after the Thursday, February 20, 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM shows.

Special food and drink nights are available throughout the run.

Tickets range from $42 to $49.50. Matinees at 2 PM and evenings at 7:30 PM (Thursdays) and 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.To purchase call the Seven Angels Theatre box office at 203-757-4676, online at sevenangelstheatre.org, or stop in at the theatre on Plank Road in Waterbury. Free Parking. Just off I-84. For GPS directions use Hamilton Park, Waterbury, CT





