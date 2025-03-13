LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Niantic Bay Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The enchanting story of Little Women: The Musical will be performed at Niantic Bay Playhouse this spring!

The novel "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott comes alive as a captivating all-new Broadway musical adaptation, opening March 21st at Niantic Bay Playhouse.. This high-energy production is directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Erin Sousa- Stanley, with musical direction by Chris Stanley-the same creative team behind last season's hit, The Wedding Singer.

"Little Women" follows four sisters-independent, aspiring writer Jo, romantic Meg, pretentious Amy, and kind-hearted Beth, all under the watchful eye of their beloved mother, Marmee, while their father is away serving in the Civil War. Each sister follows a different path but not necessarily what is expected. This coming-of-age tale is filled with drama, romance, humor, and music.

The NBP's "Little Women, The Musical," book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, soar with vibrant and sweeping song and dance, featuring: Grace Gilbert (Jo), Erin Sousa-Stanley (Marmee), Kate Eberle(Meg), Sarah Cloutier (Amy), Bryn Martin (Beth), Vickie Blake (Aunt March), Joshua Kelly (Professor Bhaer), Aidan Kerrigan (Laurie), Nate Russo (Mr. Brooke), and Michael Souney (Mr. Laurence). The principal characters are backed by a fantastic ensemble of singers and dancers, Fabiola Galvez, Laura Sarrazin, Piper Stepule . This timeless tale about the power of family, friendship, and romance will delight the entire family.

For tickets and information visit nianticbayplayhouse.org or call 860-850-5072.

You won’t want to miss this Broadway-quality performance right here in Niantic!

DETAILS

Start: March 21st | End: April 6th

What: Little Women: The Musical

Where: Niantic Bay Playhouse

Time: 7:30pm (Thursday-Saturday) except 3/29- which is at 4:00pm

2:00pm (Sundays)

Email: info@nianticbayplayhouse.org

Phone: 860-850-5072

Website: nianticbayplayhouse.org

Address: 279 Main Street Niantic CT.

