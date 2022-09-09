Kit Harrington Stars In National Theatre's HENRY V Screening At Ridgefield Playhouse, September 24

Has House of the Dragon got you missing the original Game of Thrones series? Come watch Kit Harrington on the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse when he stars in Shakespeare's Henry V from National Theatre in HD.

Directed by Max Webster and captured from The Donmar Warehouse in London, the production will stream on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:30pm, as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series. The series is also underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to members, seniors, college students, AAA members and Ridgefield Library card holders, with free tickets for all students 18 & under!

Leading man Kit Harington is "resoundly good' (The Times) in this impressive production of Henry V that was made to be seen on the big screen. With simple but grand sets, it is an exciting, modern take on Shakespeare's thrilling work about war that "bends with the times" (Metro.) Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war. Watch Harington in this exhilarating study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power. Time Out wrote, "Henry V is usually treated as an entertaining, mid-tier play that serves as a comment on the nature of war. But Webster's is the first production I've ever seen to approach it as a great character study, up there with 'Hamlet' or 'Richard III' or indeed Falstaff in 'Henry IV'."

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($15 - $25), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.