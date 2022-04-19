KIDZ BOP LIVE Heads To The Palace Theatre In Stamford

The Palace Theatre and Parachute Concerts announced KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022, coming to Stamford's Palace Theatre for two-performances on July 19 & 20 (6:00 pm, both shows). The #1 music brand for kids, is back on the road this summer with a brand-new tour!

Public tickets go on sale this Friday, April 22, 10am at PalaceStamford.org.

The Palace Theatre Stamford performances on July 19 & 20 provide fans with a unique-opportunity to see the show in an up-close setting. KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 is touring throughout the US, playing iconic Amphitheaters such as Red Rocks, Hollywood Bowl and more.

Families can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids - Egan, Layla, Dominic, and Camille - as they perform today's biggest hits live on stage, including "Good 4 U" and "Dance Monkey." KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 will be the best KIDZ BOP show yet with tons of cool surprises, and the fan-favorite Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage to a mashup of Y2K hits. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001.

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 Ticket Presales



Citi is the official presale credit card of KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 10am local time until Thursday, April 21 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers, and a Spotify Fans First presale, where top fans will receive a code via email. Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available.