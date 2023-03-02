Jeremy Jordan to Perform at the Shubert Theatre in June
Jeremy Jordan is best known for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in NEWSIES!, Winn Schott on CW’s “Supergirl" and more.
Tony and Grammy-nominee Jeremy Jordan is coming to Shubert Theatre for a one-night-only concert on Friday, June 9, 2023 sponsored by M&T Bank. His performance will feature songs that defined his rise to the Broadway stage and the big screen. Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public on Monday, March 6 and will be available online at Shubert.com, by phone at 203.562.5666 and at the Shubert Box Office (247 College Street) Monday through Friday noon-6:00pm.
Jeremy Jordan is best known for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in NEWSIES! which earned him a 2012 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. He received a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance for his portrayal of Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde. Additional Broadway/Theater credits include Waitress, Rock of Ages, West Side Story, American Son, Finding Neverland (American Repertory Theatre) and Little Shop of Horrors (Westside Theatre).
On Television Jeremy was a series regular on CW's "Supergirl," NBC's "Smash" and Disney Channel's "Tangled." Jeremy will lead a star-studded cast as the tenacious record industry giant, Neil Bogart, in the revealing new feature film Spinning Gold, coming to theaters March 31, 2023.