Jeremy Jordan to Perform at the Shubert Theatre in June

Jeremy Jordan is best known for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in NEWSIES!, Winn Schott on CW’s “Supergirl" and more.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Tony and Grammy-nominee Jeremy Jordan is coming to Shubert Theatre for a one-night-only concert on Friday, June 9, 2023 sponsored by M&T Bank. His performance will feature songs that defined his rise to the Broadway stage and the big screen. Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public on Monday, March 6 and will be available online at Shubert.com, by phone at 203.562.5666 and at the Shubert Box Office (247 College Street) Monday through Friday noon-6:00pm.

Jeremy Jordan is best known for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in NEWSIES! which earned him a 2012 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. He received a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance for his portrayal of Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde. Additional Broadway/Theater credits include Waitress, Rock of Ages, West Side Story, American Son, Finding Neverland (American Repertory Theatre) and Little Shop of Horrors (Westside Theatre).

On Television Jeremy was a series regular on CW's "Supergirl," NBC's "Smash" and Disney Channel's "Tangled." Jeremy will lead a star-studded cast as the tenacious record industry giant, Neil Bogart, in the revealing new feature film Spinning Gold, coming to theaters March 31, 2023.




Warner Theatre Announces 2023 Gala, NOW IN TECHNICOLOR Photo
Warner Theatre Announces 2023 Gala, NOW IN TECHNICOLOR
The Warner Theatre is Now in TECHNICOLOR for its 2023 Gala Celebration, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the Carole & Ray Neag Performing Arts Center and the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre!
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to the Shubert Theatre Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to the Shubert Theatre
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, is pleased to announce a lottery ticket policy for Shubert Theatre, New Haven’s March 3–5, 2023 engagement. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each for each of the five performances running Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sunday 1:00 & 6:30pm.
Westport Country Playhouse is Accepting Applications For 2023 Woodward Internship Program Photo
Westport Country Playhouse is Accepting Applications For 2023 Woodward Internship Program
Westport Country Playhouse has announced that applications are now being accepted for its 2023 Joanne Woodward Internship Program for theater career aspirants. Interns enhance their professional skills and gain on-the-job experience working directly with Playhouse senior staff during summer months.
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse in April Photo
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse in April
Winter barely made an appearance this year, but spring is making a grand entrance, complete with sequins and six inch heels! THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE by Matthew Lopez opens in Ivoryton on April 8 and runs through April 30, 2023.

