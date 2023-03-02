Jeremy Jordan to Perform at the Shubert Theatre in June

Tony and Grammy-nominee Jeremy Jordan is coming to Shubert Theatre for a one-night-only concert on Friday, June 9, 2023 sponsored by M&T Bank. His performance will feature songs that defined his rise to the Broadway stage and the big screen. Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public on Monday, March 6 and will be available online at Shubert.com, by phone at 203.562.5666 and at the Shubert Box Office (247 College Street) Monday through Friday noon-6:00pm.

Jeremy Jordan is best known for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in NEWSIES! which earned him a 2012 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. He received a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance for his portrayal of Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde. Additional Broadway/Theater credits include Waitress, Rock of Ages, West Side Story, American Son, Finding Neverland (American Repertory Theatre) and Little Shop of Horrors (Westside Theatre).

On Television Jeremy was a series regular on CW's "Supergirl," NBC's "Smash" and Disney Channel's "Tangled." Jeremy will lead a star-studded cast as the tenacious record industry giant, Neil Bogart, in the revealing new feature film Spinning Gold, coming to theaters March 31, 2023.