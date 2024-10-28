JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreWorks New Milford will present the rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar from Dec 5th through 28th (weekends). This production is directed by Francis A. Daley of Danbury, musical director is Susan Lang of Woodbury, and choreographer is Sandra Hernandez of New Milford.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock opera set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

The cast features Joseph Re of Bethel as Judas, Dylan Ryan of Winsted as Jesus, Rebecca Reimold of Woodbury as Mary Magdalene, Hal Cherinoff of Simsbury as Caiaphas, Tyler Watkins of New Milford as Annas, Rob Sniffin of New Milford as Simon/Ensemble, Jake Furnaros of Stamford as Simon/Ensemble, Robert Roda of Bethel as Pontius Pilate/Ensemble, Randy Watkins of New Milford as Pilate/Ensemble. Other Ensemble actors include Ellis Bell and Laura Watkins of New Milford, Victoria Arnold of Bethel, Emily Zeller of Gaylordsville, Susanna Marker of Sherman, Maya Jennings Daley of Danbury, Elyse Mendell of Warren, and Rebecca Spalvieri of Sandy Hook. This production will also be featuring a different actor each weekend to play the role of King Herod; Week 1 - Joe Harding of New Milford, Week 2- Matt Austin of New Milford, Week 3 - Fred Rueck of Ridgefield and Week 4- Michael Wright of Sandy Hook.

Opening night is on Friday December 6 including the Opening Night Gala and continues for four weekends until December 28th. Show times are 8:00 pm with two matinees on Sunday December 15th and 22nd at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $35.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $30.00.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday December 5th at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday December 12th at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED and can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863. TheatreWorks will be the featured guest on BACKSTAGE WITH ERIC LINDBLOM on WZBG 97.3FM on Saturday November 23rd from 9:00-10:00am.

TheatreWorks New Milford is a multiple-award-winning, non-Equity theater company, named Best Small Theater and Best Community Theater in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine and voted #1 Cultural Arts Organization in Northwest CT 2017. The theater can be found using this address in GPS: 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776. Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration (East Street School) Building.

Note about ADA Accessibility: Seats A11 & A13 are designated as handicap and can be removed to accommodate a wheelchair. We also have an ADA compliant portolette on site.

