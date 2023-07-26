JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse

The Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the electrifying arrival of the Tony-winning musical sensation, JERSEY BOYS gracing our stage for a limited engagement! Prepare to be transported back in time to the swinging '60s and be captivated by the timeless story of four blue-collar boys from New Jersey who skyrocketed to fame as one of the greatest pop bands ever!

Featuring unforgettable hits from the legendary Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, JERSEY BOYS is a journey filled with heart, soul, and the unmistakable sound of an era that defined a generation.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the magic of JERSEY BOYS to the Ivoryton Playhouse," said Jacqui Hubbard, Executive Director of the Playhouse. "This musical has it all - incredible music, an inspiring rags-to-riches story, and a whole lot of fun. It's the perfect evening out for theatre lovers and music lovers alike."

Ivoryton Playhouse promises an experience like no other. Nestled in the charming town of Ivoryton, our historic theater is renowned for its intimate setting, providing an up-close and personal connection between the audience and the performers.

Tickets for JERSEY BOYS  are on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of this iconic production at the Ivoryton Playhouse. Be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates and surprises along the way!

JERSEY BOYS runs from August 10th to September 10th. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm; and Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm.  

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton. 

JERSEY BOYS at Ivoryton Playhouse is directed by Todd L. Underwood, with music directed by Mike Morris. The scenic designer is Cully Long, and the costume design is by Elizabeth Saylor. Marcus Abbott is the lighting designer, Glenn Bassett is the props designer, and the sound designer is Jacob Morgan Fisch.  




