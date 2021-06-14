Ivoryton Playhouse Announces Free Summer Concert

The Ivoryton Playhouse will present a free concert at Six Summit Gallery in Westbrook Outlet Mall on Saturday, June 19th at 1pm.

A collaboration between the Ivoryton Playhouse and Brief Cameo Productions, Songs From The Elephant's Trunk is a celebration of live performance, featuring concert selections both honoring the Playhouse's past successes and looking ahead to a bright and hopeful future.

Featuring nine professional singers and musicians, the concert will include songs from Fiddler on the Roof, The King and I, Oliver, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and many more.

Free and open to the public! Made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of Middlesex County. Visit www.ivorytonplayhouse.org or our Facebook page for more information.