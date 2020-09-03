Hartford Symphony Orchestra Violinist Beats COVID-19 and Creates Fundraiser to Help Raise Money for Artist Relief

Gary Capozziello posts videos of himself playing the violin to raise funds.

The Hartford Courant has reported that after beating COVID-19, Hartford Symphony Orchestra violinist Gary Capozziello is helping to raise money for artist relief by posting videos of himself playing solo violin. He hopes to raise $10,000 for an artist relief fund to be managed by the Greater Hartford Arts Council.

The Facebook page is titled "Help Me Create a COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund," and the he movements he plays connect over time, as the fundraiser continues.

"I was sick all of May," Capozziello remembers. "I was like on my deathbed, man. I felt it wanting to get to my lungs. I wanted to go to a hospital but I was in New York City and it was too dangerous, so I just sweated it out. I was in so much pain. I had this terrible migraine for a week. It was hell on earth. Of course, being in bed three weeks or more, I wasn't playing at all. I was too weak. I'm still recovering in some ways."



He shared:

"I have friends who've lost everything... Classical musicians basically freelance. They may have a few steady jobs, plus teaching. It's a portfolio life, all gigs, gigs gigs - but then there were no gigs."

