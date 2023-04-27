GYPSY, with Judy McLaine and Talia Suskauer, Extends at Goodspeed Musicals Ahead of First Performance

Goodspeed Musicals will kick off their 60th anniversary season on Friday, April 28, with its first production, Gypsy. Already a hit with ticket buyers, Gypsy has been extended through Sunday, June 25, with eight additional performances. The ultimate stage mother fighting for her daughters' success is appearing for the very first time on stage at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.



Here she is, world! Momma Rose, the ambitious stage mother determined to drive her daughters toward stardom, takes center stage in one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. And with her comes a parade of iconic tunes that conjure the joys and heartaches of show business: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together, Wherever We Go," and more. The brassy masterpiece about vaudeville and burlesque lights up the Goodspeed stage for the very first time. Curtain up!



Gypsy will run April 28th - June 25th, 2023. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Additional performances have been added from June 19 - June 25.



Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org.