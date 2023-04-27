Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GYPSY, with Judy McLaine and Talia Suskauer, Extends at Goodspeed Musicals Ahead of First Performance

Gypsy will run April 28th – June 25th, 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Goodspeed Musicals will kick off their 60th anniversary season on Friday, April 28, with its first production, Gypsy. Already a hit with ticket buyers, Gypsy has been extended through Sunday, June 25, with eight additional performances. The ultimate stage mother fighting for her daughters' success is appearing for the very first time on stage at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Here she is, world! Momma Rose, the ambitious stage mother determined to drive her daughters toward stardom, takes center stage in one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. And with her comes a parade of iconic tunes that conjure the joys and heartaches of show business: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together, Wherever We Go," and more. The brassy masterpiece about vaudeville and burlesque lights up the Goodspeed stage for the very first time. Curtain up!

Gypsy will run April 28th - June 25th, 2023. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Additional performances have been added from June 19 - June 25.

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.




HATS & SHADES: A BLUES BROTHERS TRIBUTE BAND to Play Cheney Hall in June Photo
HATS & SHADES: A BLUES BROTHERS TRIBUTE BAND to Play Cheney Hall in June
Featuring talented musicians who capture the essence of Jake and Elwood Blues with authentic costumes, choreographed dance routines, and an infectious stage presence. Hats and Shades is an electrifying, high-energy show that will have you dancing in the aisles.
Cheney Hall to Present THE COUNTRY JAMBOREE in July Photo
Cheney Hall to Present THE COUNTRY JAMBOREE in July
Cheney Hall will host The Country Jamboree on Friday, July 7th at 7pm.
Evenings@7 Presents THE EVER AND THE AFTER Photo
Evenings@7 Presents THE EVER AND THE AFTER
EVENINGS@7 presents The Ever and After by Rachel Teagle, directed by Tony Palmieri. The event is on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 PM.
MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Set For Palace Theater Waterburys 2023-2024 Webst Photo
MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Set For Palace Theater Waterbury's 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series
The Palace Theater has announced a seven-show line-up for the 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series. Filled with exciting titles, including the nine-time Tony Award winning THE BOOK OF MORMON, and HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, the most successful play in Broadway history.

Yale Repertory Theatre Commissions New Work by Guadalís Del Carmen, Dave Harris, Rachel Lynett & Sanaz ToossiYale Repertory Theatre Commissions New Work by Guadalís Del Carmen, Dave Harris, Rachel Lynett & Sanaz Toossi
April 26, 2023

Yale Repertory Theatre has announced the commissioning of new work by Guadalís Del Carmen (Bees and Honey), Dave Harris (Tambo & Bones), Rachel Lynett [Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson)], and Sanaz Toossi (English).
