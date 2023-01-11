GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL to Have Connecticut Premiere at Curtain Call

It may have been baseball great, Yogi Berra, who coined the phrase, "It's deja vu all over again," but for that feeling of the same things happening over and over again, no property tells the tale better than Groundhog Day, The Musical, making its Connecticut premiere at Curtain Call. Playing for three weeks in the Kweskin Theatre, Stamford, Groundhog Day, The Musical, will open on the eponymous day, February 2.

Imagine being stuck in a time loop, waking up and realizing that you're living the same day, over and over and over again. That's what happens to cynical weatherman Phil Connors, in this never-ending nightmare, stuck in a small town whose biggest claim to fame is a meteorologist groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil. He must learn to take advantage of his second, third, and fourth chances and break the cycle while living amongst these cheery townsfolk. What sounds like an outlandish fantasy becomes an insightful look at discovering what you're capable of when you finally find the selfless person within, when you lower your defenses and make the most of each day.

Based on the 1993 Bill Murray comedy, Groundhog Day: The Musical is full of "fertile and feverish theatrical imagination," The New York Times raved. Nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, this uproariously funny story becomes a surprisingly touching and simply inspirational musical comedy.

"Like millions of us, I loved "Groundhog Day" as a movie," said Curtain Call executive director Lou Ursone. "Five years ago I was excited when I heard about the London production of the new musical adaptation coming to Broadway, but unfortunately never had the chance to see it," he added. After reading the script and listening to the score, Ursone was hooked.

In putting the season of 12 shows together for Stamford's nonprofit theatre, Ursone not only selects the shows, but the creative teams to lead each production. "Asking Stephen (Emerick) to direct was a no-brainer for me," Ursone said. "I knew he loved the show and had a passion for the material, Ursone said.

Emerick directed Curtain Call's successful world premiere of The Lobby last spring so Ursone was keen to have him back in the director's seat. "I'm actually pretty sure that this is a New England premiere of the show," Ursone said, noting that he hasn't been able to find record of any other nearby performances outside of Broadway.

Emerick said, "After seeing Groundhog Day on Broadway in 2017, I was immediately hooked by its clever and complex music and lyrics by Australian comedian Tim Minchin, the fast-paced humor, sharp choreography, and the surprising, inventive, and magical qualities it possessed." Ironically, he has found himself drawn back to this show again and again because of its emotional moments and constant reminders of what it means to be human. Emerick added, "The rehearsal process has also been incredibly fulfilling; the team we've assembled is supportive, hardworking, and having a blast bringing the show to life on The Kweskin Stage, so it makes working on this massive production a dream."

"Groundhog Day, The Musical, is definitely not for younger audiences," Ursone said, noting that it contains adult themes and language, as well as a suicidal situation, that may not be appropriate for those under 16. Emerick noted that through some difficult topics, the show portrays important positive themes of life: to love, to lose, to laugh and to cry, to connect with others, to grow, to change, and to never give up hope.

Joining Emerick on the creative team are George H. Croom as music director, Carly Jurman as choreographer, Peter Barbieri, Jr. - set design, Evan Brenner - lighting design and Megan Morello - costume design. The stage management team is led by Tom DeSalvo with Laura Castiglione and Cara Kramer.

Due to ongoing Covid challenges, the four main roles in the show have been double-cast with those actors appearing at alternating performances while other members of the company and production team are covering roles so as to avoid having to cancel performances. Playing Phil Connors are Christopher Balestriere and Jason Summers, as Rita Hanson - Eliza Kingsbury and Nikki Monahan, as Ned Ryerson - Adam Bloom and Fred Rueck, as Nancy Taylor - Kelley Alejos and Charlotte Roth. Others in the cast include: Monique Castillo, Victoria Clougher, Sara DeFelice, Donna Fox, Marty Garcia, Katie Imholt, Anthony Laszlo, Jenny Maso, Chloe Naudet, David Nielsen, Rob Nichols, Jesus Reyes, Markiss Roberts, Kevin Sell, Candice Sisbarro, Tyler Small, Kathryn Tracy and Jonathan Wu.

Performances will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:00PM, from February 2 through18. The Kweskin Theatre is located at The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT. Doors open one half hour before show time. Tickets are $38 for adults, $28 for senior citizens and $20 for children under 21. (Discounted Flex Pass subscriptions offer savings of 25% and more.) Box Office: 203-461-6358 or on the web at www.curtaincallinc.com.

Groundhog Day, The Musical, was adapted for the stage with a book by Danny Rubin, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, based on the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture and the story by Danny Rubin. Originally produced on Broadway, at the August Wilson Theatre, New York, Groundhog Day, The Musical is produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, NY, NY, in cooperation with The City of Stamford with support from the CT Office of the Arts / Department of Economic Development.

Curtain Call was voted Fairfield County's BEST LOCAL THEATRE GROUP ten years running in the Annual Readers' Poll of the Fairfield County Weekly and has received similar BEST OF awards from Stamford Magazine and StamfordPlus magazine for 2008 through 2018. Curtain Call received The Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2011 and the ACE Award for Excellence in Arts & Culture from the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County in 2016.