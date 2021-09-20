GET THE LED OUT Comes to the Warner in January

GET THE LED OUT, a celebration of "The Mighty Zep", will bring their critically acclaimed show to the historic Warner Theatre's Main Stage on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 8:00 pm. Tickets are on sale to Warner Members on Tuesday, September 21 at 10:00 am and to the General Public on Friday, September 24 at 10:00 am.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, GET THE LED OUT (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians, intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before! Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-creates songs, in all their depth and glory, with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with honest, heart-thumping intensity.

GET THE LED OUT offers a strong focus on Led Zeppelin's pivotal early years. They touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO's approach to performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance. "Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era," says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. "I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliche as it sounds, their music is timeless."

Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a GET THE LED OUT performance a truly awe-inspiring event!

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.