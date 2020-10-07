Festival Place Presents CAFE SERIES BY QUALICO COMMUNITIES

Christine Hanson, Rooster Davis, Mark Sterling and The Edmonton Pops Orchestra will be performing.

Celebrating Festival Place's recent re-opening with two sold out Qualico Patio Series performances in September, Sherwood Park's place for music is excited to announce limited, COVID-19 capacity seating for the instrumental October Café Series by Qualico Communities.

Tickets are now on sale for the first two shows and will be on sale for the remainder in October soon. As with the Qualico Patio Series, Café Series by Qualico Communities is selling tables of two or four. Single tickets are not available for purchase. Tickets are $25 before fees and taxes, or $50 or $100 for tables. Please contact Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Café Series by Qualico Communities is an opportunity for local musicians and music lovers in the County and beyond to come together in a safe, friendly space to enjoy great instrumental music," says Festival Place Artistic Director Steve Derpack. "We thank our many loyal patrons, our sponsor Qualico Communities, and the County of Strathcona and we look forward to seeing you all soon."

OCTOBER

CHRISTINE HANSON

Saturday October 10

Instrumental Celtic

Music has taken Christine Hanson from touring Canada's High Arctic with a tango trio, to playing traditional music in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. While classically trained, Christine in her many roles - cellist, composer and sound designer - is eclectic in her musical explorations. Her experiences include compositional commissions, arranging, studio work, theatre, television, film composition, and performing as an ensemble musician with a variety of groups that play classical, folk, pop-jazz, and experimental music. She is also an experienced instructor, teaching professional master classes, and workshops on both sides of the Atlantic. Christine was presented with CBC's Galaxie Award for Best New Artist at Canada's Junofest 2006! Christine is also nominated for 'Instrumentalist of the Year' as part of the 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards.

ROOSTER DAVIS

Saturday October 17

Instrumental Blues

Edmonton based pianist and organist, Rooster Davis will lead this organ trio that specializes in the New Orleans traditions of seminal players such as Dr. John, Professor Longhair, Allen Toussaint, and James Booker. His own style is a combination of everything he has learned from these great players, giving him a driving, rhythmic style of playing the blues, and a heavy NOLA second line funk feel.

In addition to leading and fronting the Rooster Davis Group, Rooster Davis is a renowned freelance keyboard player. He has recorded with producers such as 10-time Grammy Award winner Joe Chiccarelli, John Whynot, and Hawksley Workman. He is the musical director of Canadian gold platinum selling country artist Adam Gregory, and Rooster also regularly performs with award-winning roots artists such as Ridley Bent, The Dungarees, Jay Sparrow, Jay Gilday, and many more.

MARK STERLING

Saturday October 24

Instrumental Rock/Pop

Having played at Festival Place more than any other musician Mark Sterling is pleased to be returning to Festival Place for "No Singing Today" a special Covid 19, socially distanced, one of a kind night of guitar music. With 40 years of experience on the instrument and having performed 15 years of acoustic blues shows, and 7 years of the Songs Of John Lennon at the venue, Mark will be drawing on over 35 years of experience as a professional musician, as well as many other musical surprises and stories in this up close and intimate performance.

In addition to receiving a City Of Edmonton award for his contribution to the Arts in 2005, he was in a Juno nominated band in the 90's, on a major label (Sony) for 8 years, performed on 10 top ten national hits as an artist/ session musician, played for the troops in Afghanistan, and has shared stages with artists as diverse as The Everly Brothers, Chicago, and Jann Arden to name only a few.

EDMONTON POPS ORCHESTRA

Saturday October 31

Instrumental

The Edmonton Pops Orchestra combines music, dance, and storytelling to create dynamic and intimate concert experiences. Now in its fourth season, the Edmonton Pops adds vibrance and sophistication to Edmonton's music scene with original arrangements of jazz, classical, pop, and Broadway! The result is music that is undeniably fresh and distinctly local.

Join musicians from the Edmonton Pops as they set the mood with spooky music for a Halloween masquerade concert!

