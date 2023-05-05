Fairfield Center Stage to Present GUYS & DOLLS This Month

​Fairfield Center Stage will present the classic musical comedy GUYS & DOLLS in downtown Fairfield, CT. The show runs for two weekends, May 12-21, 2023 at Wakeman Hall inside First Church Congregational of Fairfield at 148 Beach Rd (free parking lot onsite). Tickets ($25 Regular / $45 VIP) are available for sale at Click Here.

This production will feature a cast of 30 local performers and a live onstage band of 7 musicians.

The performance schedule is as follows: Fri May 12 @ 7:30pm, Sat May 13 @ 7pm, Sun May 14 @ 5pm, Fri May 19 @ 7:30pm, Sat May 20 @ 2pm, Sat May 20 @ 7pm, and Sun May 21 @ 5pm.

Seating begins approximately 30 minutes before showtime and the approximate running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

About the show: Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, GUYS & DOLLS ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, GUYS & DOLLS is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the strait-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as an unexpected result. GUYS & DOLLS takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana and even into the sewers of New York City with Frank Loesser's brassy, immortal score.

The all-local production staff includes Direction by Brian Crook, Music Direction by Frank Martignetti, Music Supervision by Clay Zambo, Choreography by Bonnie Gregson, Scenic Design by Kevin Pelkey, Sound Design by Chris Gensur, and Lighting Design by Don Rowe. Brian Bish serves as Media Manager, and Lissa Zambo serves as Production Stage Manager. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

The all-local cast includes Robert Agis (Sky Masterson), Rebecca Borowik (Sarah Brown), Marc Improta (Nathan Detroit), Christy McIntosh-Newsom (Miss Adelaide), Jeffrey Fulton (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Kevin Pelkey (Benny Southstreet), Thomas Woodman (Arvide Abernathy), Michael Traum (Rusty Charlie), Steve Benko (Lt. Brannigan), Robert Alexander (Big Jule at some performances), Jane Barnes (General Cartwright), Eric Dino (Lt. Brannigan May 19 only), Paul Goodman (Harry the Horse), Walt Matis (Big Jule at some performances), and Ensemble members Alex Agosta, Lindsey Anderson, Liz Buonicore, Sophie Pennock Collins, Grace Ferrante, James Hisey, Maggie Kruse, Sarah Maya, Samantha Moore, Marcelle Morrisey, Brianna Parkin, Jayden Santos, and Sana "Prince" Sarr.

Ticketing/seating policies: Regular reserved seating is available for $25. VIP table seating ($45) allows a bring-your-own-food option is available in 4-top and 6-top tables (must purchase entire table). No outside drinks at this event per the agreement with the venue. Concessions (drinks/snacks) available before and throughout the performance.

Table Seating Bring-Your-Own-Food option: VIP table patrons who have purchased a VIP table (sold as a 4-top or a 6-top) may choose to bring their own food to enjoy before and during the performance. No outside beverages permitted per the agreement with our venue. VIP patrons will also be provided their choice of a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drinks (soda/water), and additional drinks may be purchased from concessions.

Individual seated patrons ($25): seating will be in regular row seating (folding chairs), 12 seats per row. Bring-Your-Own-Food is not permitted in regular seating due to close proximity to other patrons (no outside food or drinks permitted for this seating section, but concessions food/drinks permitted.)

Concession snacks and drinks will be available before the show and at intermission. A bar with wine (red /white / sparkling), soft drinks, and candy/snacks will be open before and during the performance. Parking is free in the on-site lot. Indoor public restrooms available.

Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. All sales, final, no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). Transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org)

Parental Advisory: all ages welcome (all patrons must have a ticket), though we recommend this event for ages 10+.

COVID/mask policies: At the time of this announcement, this event & venue is a mask-optional environment, and the performers will be unmasked. The event producers reserve the right to adjust audience masking policies to align with any shifts in the venue requirements, or CDC or local guidelines leading up to the event, including after ticket purchase.

Fairfield Center Stage is a local community theater group in Fairfield, CT that utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage dedicates its seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit Click Here﻿