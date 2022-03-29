Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet is Coming to Cheney Hall

Pianist Eric Mintel is on a mission to bring jazz to the masses.

Mar. 29, 2022  

Join in as Cheney Hall welcomes the return of the acclaimed Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet.

Pianist Eric Mintel is on a mission to bring jazz to the masses. His playing is energetic, lyrical and always swinging. With his quartet, he's engaged audiences at the White House, the Kennedy Center and venues across the country.

TICKETS

VIP Section (first half of the auditorium):
$35 for adults
$33 for seniors, students, or military

General Section (back half of the auditorium):
$26 for adults
$24 for seniors, students, or military

For Tickets or more information



