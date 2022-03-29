Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet is Coming to Cheney Hall

Join in as Cheney Hall welcomes the return of the acclaimed Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet.

Pianist Eric Mintel is on a mission to bring jazz to the masses. His playing is energetic, lyrical and always swinging. With his quartet, he's engaged audiences at the White House, the Kennedy Center and venues across the country.

TICKETS

VIP Section (first half of the auditorium):

$35 for adults

$33 for seniors, students, or military

General Section (back half of the auditorium):

$26 for adults

$24 for seniors, students, or military

