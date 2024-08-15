Elm Shakespeare's RICHARD III Opens Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elm Shakespeare Company will present Rebecca Goodheart and Company's Richard III. This production is a compelling exploration of the cyclical nature of grief and violence, offering a poignant message of hope and reconciliation.

"Richard III is more than a villainous tale; it's a mirror reflecting our own societal fractures," says Goodheart, Elm's Producing Artistic Director and Director of Richard III. "We're diving deep into the devastating effects of exclusion and charismatic manipulation. We're bringing to the forefront the necessity of confronting and naming atrocities, not with accusation or defense, but through courageous truth-telling. We're committing to showing how audaciously facing and articulating hard truths can pave the way for solidarity. We're crafting a reckoning so that all can begin to heal." Elm Shakespeare's Richard III is more than an historical drama – it is a timeless call for reconciliation and communal strength.

In a brilliant move, nationally acclaimed actor Lisa Wolpe takes on the titular role, bringing a dynamic interpretation of the infamous monarch. This is no accident in a season where Elm Shakespeare has centered its work around exploring facets of gender. By casting choices like Wolpe as Richard III and other non-traditional roles, the Company highlights the fluidity and complexity of power dynamics. The production does not shy away from the harsh realities of power, corruption, acts of atrocity, and the devastating impact on the innocent. Yet what you see in Elm's production is that the innocent of Richard III - particularly the women - are far from powerless. Their collective sorrow becomes a formidable force, amplifying their voices and influence, while simultaneously offering a vision of healing and a model to end destructive cycles.

In this 29th season of Elm Shakespeare, the Company remains committed to producing free Shakespeare In the Park. This commitment reflects the Company's core purpose – to bring people together to celebrate our shared humanity, and to find the intersections where we may cultivate empathy to thrive together as a community. To keep the performances free, there is a suggested donation of $30 per person, but all are welcome whether a donation is made or not.

Gather your friends and family, and come experience the magic of Edgerton Park under the summer sky as Elm Shakespeare Company invites you to its traditional staging of Richard III—an homage to the timeless power of Shakespeare's words. For the first time since Rebecca Goodheart's arrival, the Company presents a production in its original form, unadorned by modern twists but rich with the emotional depth and raw authenticity that have become Elm Shakespeare's hallmark.

This production not only delves into the dark and complex themes of power and corruption but also masterfully balances these with moments of sharp wit and unexpected humor – reminding us that even in the bleakest of times, humanity finds ways to laugh. As the sun sets and the pre-show music begins at 7:30 pm, you'll be drawn into a world where history and contemporary relevance collide, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience that doesn't just dwell in tragedy but offers a pathway to redemption.

Running from August 16 to September 1, with performances every Tuesday through Sunday at 8:00 pm, this two-hour journey without intermission promises to captivate audiences of all ages. The park's natural beauty, coupled with the powerful performances on stage, creates an atmosphere of shared reflection and communal spirit. Elm Shakespeare Company extends this heartfelt invitation to all—whether you're a longtime lover of Shakespeare or new to his works. This is more than just a night at the theater; it's a celebration of coming together, of finding strength in our shared stories, and of discovering hope in the face of adversity. Join Elm Shakespeare in the park for a night of inspiration, connection, and the magic of live performance.

