Elm Shakespeare Company Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities

Connecticut Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has awarded Elm Shakespeare Company a $29,800 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant.

Like so many cultural organizations, Elm Shakespeare has experienced severe challenges over the course of the last 20 months. Elm responded by producing continuously since the start of the pandemic, and innovating new ways to not only bring people together, but also examine what they create and how they create it. New programs included the online event series Building a Brave New Theatre: Exploring Race & Shakespeare that explored how these plays can serve today's artists and audiences of color, a Youth Festival of Shakespeare featuring over 70 student performers in 5 productions for 13 performances, and a Halloween walk-thru Spooktacular named best 2021 professional theatre production in Connecticut.

Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director said, "We're so grateful and indebted to CT Humanities for their generous support. At a time when arts and cultural organizations are sustaining heavy and continued losses in earned revenue, this size of an investment allows us to maintain production values, programming and artistic integrity as well as support our staff. Thanks to CT Humanities for this support!"

Elm Shakespeare Company was one of 624 organizations in Connecticut that was awarded CT Cultural Fund support totaling $16M from CT Humanities. The CTCFOSG are part of $30.7M of support allocated to arts, humanities, and cultural nonprofits through CTH over the next two years by the CT General Assembly and approved by Governor Ned Lamont. The CTCFOSG will assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public.

This grant was administered by CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.