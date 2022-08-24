Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Education @ the Warner Presents “Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business” with Dick Terhune

Dick Terhune is a working Voice Actor with decades of experience whose credits include national commercial campaigns, audiobooks, narrations, and more.

Aug. 24, 2022  
Education @ the Warner Presents "Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business" with Dick Terhune, Saturday, September 24 at 2 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Dick Terhune will present an info-packed session in which he will lay out how to be a working voice actor from almost anywhere that electricity and an internet connection are available.

Actors who want to get into the business of voice acting, and those in the business who want to work more. Technique, branding, gear, agents, unions--all this and more! Those who attend will leave with immediately actionable information and inspiration to get to work. This class is best suited for ages 16 and up.

Dick Terhune is a working Voice Actor with decades of experience whose credits include national commercial campaigns for Little Caesar's, Yoplait, Great Wolf Lodge, Jackson Hewitt, Google, and Verizon; animation ("Transformers") and games ("World of Warcraft," "Diablo," "Vampires: The Masquerade"); audiobooks, narrations, and more.

For more information and to register, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.





