Education @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS, December 1- 22

Nov. 21, 2022  
Education @ the Warner announces MINI CREATORS, a free program for children ages birth-5 years and caregivers, Thursday mornings at 10 am from December 1 - 22, 2022. MINI CREATORS sessions will take place in the Warner Theatre's new Warner Club at 80 Main St. in Torrington, CT.

MINI CREATORS will provide the opportunity for infants and young children to bond with caregivers through movement, music-making, and story-telling workshops. Sessions will be held 12/1, 12/8, 12/15 and 12/22 from 10 am - 10:45 am.
Registration is free! To register, visit warnertheatre.org/community-programs For more information about the Education @ the Warner visit warnertheatre.org/education.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.




