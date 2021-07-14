Eastbound PlayFest Returns to the Milford Historical Society This Month

The Milford Arts Council has announced the annual programming of the "Eastbound PlayFest." Brought to you by the Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, this Playfest is a spin-off of theEast/West Playfest, a celebration of original short plays from across the world.

Just a handful of original scripts have been chosen from over 400 scripts submitted from New Zealand, Belgium, Canada, and across the country and will be performed outdoors at the Milford Historical Society on High Street in downtown Milford CT.

Playfest will be offered at 5:00 pm on both July 24th & 25th with July 31st & August 1st as rain dates.

This year's lineup includes:

Dewey Defeats Truman by Dwayne Yancey directed by Nancy A Herman

Blueberry Muffins by Deanna Alisa Ableser directed by Tom Rushen

A Moment of Clarity by Philip Middleton Williams directed by Ann Baker

Mr. Sandoval by Laura Garrity directed by Richard Mancini

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC says, "It's wonderful to continue bringing live theatre outdoors for people to enjoy. I hope the community takes advantage of this opportunity to see some great local talent showcase some incredible work. We are putting together some specials with some partner restaurants downtown for those that make a donation as a special thank you. As each of us continues to recover from the pandemic we must all continue to work together to support each other."

To continue the delivery of talented, quality performances to our community here in Milford, CT, A donation of $10.00 or more is suggested. Those who donate before the event will have priority seating. To ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed, we will have limited seating. Please visit our website at milfordarts.org if you would like to make a donation before the event.