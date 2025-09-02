ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to be Presented at Connecticut Theatre Company in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Connecticut Theatre Company will present Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, a musical comedy featuring the most-loved classics of the legendary singer-songwriter. The show will run from September 12th through September 21st at The Repertory Theatre in New Britain.

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley, Escape to Margaritaville tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who crosses paths with a career-minded tourist on vacation. The unlikely pair's adventure is filled with sun, fun, and a playlist of iconic hits, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," and "Volcano."

"This show is the perfect way to cap off the summer," said Duane Campbell, director of the show. "The music of Jimmy Buffett is about finding paradise, and we're thrilled to bring that feeling to our audience with this incredibly fun and high-energy production. It's an opportunity to kick back, relax, and let the good times roll."

The cast and crew have been hard at work to create a vibrant and unforgettable experience for theatergoers. From the lively choreography to the nostalgic songs, every element is designed to transport the audience to a carefree island paradise.

Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. The full performance schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM

Friday, September 19, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM