DOGFIGHT Comes to the Warner Next Month

The Stage @ the Warner production of the hauntingly beautiful musical, DOGFIGHT by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will be presented by the Warner Stage Company in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre November 6-21, 2021. Based on the 1991 Warner Brothers film, DOGFIGHT takes audiences on a romantic and heartbreaking theatrical journey that stays with you long after the performance.

It's November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But, when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress whom he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion.

Performances are November 6, 12, 13, 19 & 20 at 8:00 pm and November 7, 14 & 21 at 2:00 pm. The Stage @ the Warner production is directed by Katherine Ray with musical direction by Dan Ringuette and choreography by Sharon W. Houk. The cast features Justin Torres, Amanda Friedman, Michael P. Newman, Noel Roberge, Katie Brunetto, Thaddeus Asheim, Steffon Sampson, Peter Bard, Renee Sutherland, Josh Newey, Loretta Fedrick, Kelly White and Kevin Hales Sr.

To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

This production contains adult material including harsh language, adult situations, intense wartime violence and is not recommended for children under 13.

Stage @ the Warner presenting sponsor is Hartford HealthCare/Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Studio Theatre Series is sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.