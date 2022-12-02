DARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

Since bursting onto the pop-culture landscape over a decade ago, Darren Criss has made his unique mark in the entertainment industry - across stage and screen, for music and acting. His first-ever full-length musical project, the album A Very Darren Crissmas, includes a wildly eclectic collection of songs from big band Christmas classics to novelty tunes to modern-day folk-pop ballads.

It showcases Criss' kaleidoscopic artistry and delivers both thrillingly unpredictable moments and a timeless sense of Christmas magic. Come see him perform LIVE when he makes his Ridgefield Playhouse debut with his tour "A Very Darren Crissmas" on Friday, December 16 at 8pm. The evening, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series with support from Happy Art Chick and Cool Chick Leggings, is his ONLY Connecticut performance in this one night only engagement. Darren exploded into the internet's subculture as both an actor and songwriter for the YouTube viral hit A Very Potter Musical in 2009 and in 2010 went on to become a fan favorite on FOX's massively successful musical series Glee as Blaine Anderson. He worked again with Ryan Murphy in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss' portrayal of spree killer Andrew Cunanan received acclaim from critics, and earned him an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Miniseries, or Television Film. He starred on Broadway in multiple shows, including his debut in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying as J. Pierrepont Finch and most recently in David Mamet's American Buffalo alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. Fans will not want to miss the opportunity to enjoy the star this holiday season in the intimacy of the Playhouse's 500-seat theater. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show! Visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets. Come have a VERY Darren Crissmas at the Playhouse this December!

Since starring in his breakout role as Blaine Anderson on TV's Glee, Criss has since gone on to star on the screen, stage, and beyond. This year alone has seen him in the spotlight for many live performances- at America's biggest birthday party "A Capitol Fourth" on PBS, opening for the Grammy winning cappella group Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl in late September, and mostly recently for a very special holiday performance at State Farm Park in iHeartLand. He also starred in American Buffalo on Broadway alongside Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne and Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, and co-hosted the 2022 Tony Awards: Act One with Julianne Hough.

Criss has continued to write and produce music extensively through the years, whether for his own releases as an artist or as a songwriter for theater, film & television. In 2015, his songwriting landed an Emmy nomination for Best Original Music and Lyrics, from penning the song "This Time" for Glee's series finale. In 2019, he created, executive produced, starred in, and provided all the original songs for his short-form musical comedy series Royalties, and earlier this year provided the music & lyrics for the opening number of the 2022 Tony Awards: Act One. As an artist, he most recently delivered a genre-diverse collection of "character-driven" singles as part of his 2021 solo EP titled "Masquerade" (BMG) , and in the same year, released a full-length Christmas album titled- aptly- A Very Darren Crissmas (Decca).

Making his Broadway debut in 2012, Darren replaced Daniel Radcliffe in the role of J. Pierrepont Finch in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. In 2015, he took on the role of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch replacing Neil Patrick Harris, and also headlined its national tour. He is a co-founder of Elsie Fest, touted as New York City's first outdoor music festival celebrating tunes from the stage and screen.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($110 - $130) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.