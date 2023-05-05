Connecticut's Center Stage Theatre Appoints Two New Board Members

Following these appointments, the Board is comprised of 12 members.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
VIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSY Photo 2 VIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSY
The Niantic Bay Playhouse Presents ANNIE JR. A Musical for All Ages Photo 3 The Niantic Bay Playhouse Presents ANNIE JR. A Musical for All Ages
Review: CABARET at Downtown Cabaret Theatre Photo 4 Review: CABARET at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Center Stage Theatre, an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing high quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities, has announced the appointment of Mary Sue Feige and Justin LaCoursiere to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Both will serve on the Education and Outreach Committee, which focuses on expanding the organization's educational programming and mainstage productions. Following these appointments, the Board is comprised of 12 members.

"As we near the 20th anniversary of Center Stage Theatre, the dedication, passion and expertise that the Board brings to our community organization is invaluable," said John Corraro, Center Stage Theatre Board Chairman. "The combination of Mary Sue's educational background and Justin's marketing and communications experience bring critical information and expertise to our mission as a whole - to be an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre. We are excited to have them now be a part of this important local work that we do!"

Feige served as the principal of Bungay Elementary School in Seymour for the last fifteen years and was recently appointed Director of Curriculum and Instruction PreK-12 for the Seymour Public Schools. She has advanced degrees as a Reading and Language Arts Consultant, Classroom Teacher Specialist and Administration. She serves on the Connecticut Association of Schools Elementary Board and is co-chair of the Valley Early Childhood Regional Council.

LaCoursiere is Vice President, Global Employer Brand Manager (Early Talent) with JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York City. His previous experience in communications, marketing and social media include roles at companies such as Out Leadership, RXR, Sodexo, Finn Partners, Hearst and Feinstein's/54 Below. A graduate of Fordham University (B.A. Communication and Media Studies and M.A. Public Communications), he is actively involved in the university's Mentorship Program, Rainbow Rams Alumni Chapter, Young Alumni Committee and Global Outreach Team, as well as Front Runners New York.



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

Lunchtime Lecture Series to Present Jane Austens PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall Photo
Lunchtime Lecture Series to Present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall

Lunchtime Lecture Series will present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall. The event is free, but registration is required.

Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZL Photo
Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER.

Broadways Jenn Colella Performs Live With John McDaniel At Legacy Theatre On May 7 Photo
Broadway's Jenn Colella Performs Live With John McDaniel At Legacy Theatre On May 7

Broadway's Jenn Colella performs live with John McDaniel at Legacy Theatre on May 7 at 2pm.

Review: THE WINTERS TALE at Hartford Stage Photo
Review: THE WINTER'S TALE at Hartford Stage

What did our critic think of THE WINTER'S TALE at Hartford Stage? The Winter's Tale, currently at Hartford Stage through May 7 and directed by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen, confronts an audience with a story difficult to believe from the start, whether or not one is a Shakespeare fan. Add to this Bensussen's vision, which includes problematic design elements and some unfortunate casting, and you have a version of the play that leaves us relatively unmoved. This is a shame, as The Winter's Tale is not often performed, and I was very eager to see it at this historically revered home for Shakespeare productions.


More Hot Stories For You

Lunchtime Lecture Series to Present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney HallLunchtime Lecture Series to Present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall
Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDERPlayhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER
Broadway's Jenn Colella Performs Live With John McDaniel At Legacy Theatre On May 7Broadway's Jenn Colella Performs Live With John McDaniel At Legacy Theatre On May 7
May Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next WeekMay Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next Week

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON
Castle Craig Players (5/05-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Westport Country Playhouse (10/24-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WANDA HOUSTON PROJECT
Music Mountain (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eleora Piano Quartet
Music Mountain (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lydian String Quartet & Victoria Schwartzman, Piano
Music Mountain (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PVT WARS
Dionysus Theatre Company (4/29-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ON GOLDEN POND
The Sherman Playhouse (4/21-5/13)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DROP DEAD (a comedy murder mystery)
Town Players of New Canaan (4/21-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fun Home
Brookfield Theatre (12/01-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU