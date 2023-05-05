Connecticut's Center Stage Theatre Appoints Two New Board Members

Center Stage Theatre, an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing high quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities, has announced the appointment of Mary Sue Feige and Justin LaCoursiere to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Both will serve on the Education and Outreach Committee, which focuses on expanding the organization's educational programming and mainstage productions. Following these appointments, the Board is comprised of 12 members.

"As we near the 20th anniversary of Center Stage Theatre, the dedication, passion and expertise that the Board brings to our community organization is invaluable," said John Corraro, Center Stage Theatre Board Chairman. "The combination of Mary Sue's educational background and Justin's marketing and communications experience bring critical information and expertise to our mission as a whole - to be an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre. We are excited to have them now be a part of this important local work that we do!"

Feige served as the principal of Bungay Elementary School in Seymour for the last fifteen years and was recently appointed Director of Curriculum and Instruction PreK-12 for the Seymour Public Schools. She has advanced degrees as a Reading and Language Arts Consultant, Classroom Teacher Specialist and Administration. She serves on the Connecticut Association of Schools Elementary Board and is co-chair of the Valley Early Childhood Regional Council.

LaCoursiere is Vice President, Global Employer Brand Manager (Early Talent) with JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York City. His previous experience in communications, marketing and social media include roles at companies such as Out Leadership, RXR, Sodexo, Finn Partners, Hearst and Feinstein's/54 Below. A graduate of Fordham University (B.A. Communication and Media Studies and M.A. Public Communications), he is actively involved in the university's Mentorship Program, Rainbow Rams Alumni Chapter, Young Alumni Committee and Global Outreach Team, as well as Front Runners New York.