Connecticut Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Connecticut Ballet revealed the dates and times for the company's 40th anniversary production of its holiday blockbuster, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. Principal dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Pennsylvania Ballet will star in the signature roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier at the annual performances in Stamford and Hartford. These world-class artists will participate in Meet and Greets in the lobby following each performance where audience members will also be able to gift shop at Connecticut Ballet's treasure-filled Nutcracker Holiday Boutique.

The 2024 Connecticut Ballet Nutcracker will be staged at the opulent Palace Theatre Stamford on Saturday, December 14 at 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, December 15 at 1pm and 5pm. The Nutcracker will be performed at The Bushnell's intimate Belding Theatre on Saturday, December 21 at 2pm and 6pm; and Sunday, December 22 at 1:00pm and 5:00pm. Tickets for all performances are on sale now.

Tickets for the Stamford engagement at the Palace Theatre can be reserved by calling (203) 325-4466, by visiting PalaceStamford.org, or at the box office (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) during normal business hours.Tickets for the Hartford engagement of Brett Raphael's Nutcracker at The Bushnell can be reserved by calling (860) 987-5900, by visiting Bushnell.org, or at the box office (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) during normal business hours.

Brett Raphael's production premiered in 1984 at the Arnold Bernhard Center at the University of Bridgeport. It has since received hundreds of performances in-state at The Palace Stamford, UCONN's Jorgensen Theatre, Shubert Theatre in New Haven, and Bridgeport's Klein Memorial Auditorium. as well as out of state engagements at the Performing Arts Center at SUNY Purchase, The Palace Theatre in Manchester, New Hampshire (with the New Hampshire Philharmonic), and the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.

Raphael states, "The Nutcracker is an annual phenom. We take pride in the fact that our production underlines the value of inclusivity amongst both cast and crew members and audience reached. As long as there are Christmas holidays, our Nutcracker will continue to bring joy and beauty to everyone in Connecticut.”

With support from Travelers and an anonymous donor with Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Connecticut Ballet will once again offer its Share the Magic student performance on Friday, December 20 from 10:00-11:30am at The Bushnell. This special condensed performance of The Nutcracker is suitable for grades K-8 with tickets available to all area public, private/parochial school groups at an underwritten price of $5-$10/student. A free chaperone ticket is provided for each ten student tix purchased. All Share the Magic ticket reservations are handled directly by Connecticut Ballet. To reserve or inquire, please email ctballet@ix.netcom.com.

All performances are fully accessible for patrons with limited mobility. Discounted group rates of 20% off are available for parties of 15 or more. Normal ticketing surcharges apply. For more information, call Connecticut Ballet at (860) 293-1039, (203) 964-1211 or visit connecticutballet.org.

