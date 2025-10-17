Connecticut Ballet Reveals Guest Artists For THE NUTCRACKER In Stamford and Hartford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Connecticut Ballet Artistic Director Brett Raphael has revealed a list of guest stars for the company's 41st annual production of The Nutcracker. Connecticut Ballet will be appearing December 13 and 14 at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for four performances and December 20 and 21 at The Bushnell in Hartford for four performances with live music provided by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra under Music Director Carolyn Kuan.

Principal dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and Philadelphia Ballet, four of whom will be making their Connecticut Ballet debuts, will light up the stage as the Sugar Plum Fairy & Her Cavalier in Raphael's celebrated rendering of the Tchaikovsky classic.

Below is the complete schedule of guest artists. Each performance will feature a Nutcracker Boutique selling holiday treasures and will be followed by a Meet and Greet in the lobby with the guest artists.

Palace Theatre, Stamford:

Saturday, December 13 at 2pm & 6pm - New York City Ballet Principal Dancers Indiana Woodward & Jovani Furlan

Sunday, December 14 at 1pm & 5pm – Philadelphia Ballet Principal Dancers Oksana Maslova & Jack Thomas